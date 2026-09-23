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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
23.09.26 | 10:55
6,785 Euro
+1,50 % +0,100
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6356,78512:04
6,6356,78511:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2026 11:46 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic American Tankers Limited - the Direction is Up

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am very pleased to inform you that the market conditions for our vessels continue to be exceptionally solid. We expect this development to continue.

We have previously informed you about the high freight rates that we enjoy.

This unprecedented development continues. The closing or opening of the Strait of Hormuz does not impact the NAT operations in any way. The essential measure for NAT, is ton-mile, i.e., transportation work. The NAT ships are needed.

Lower and decreasing price of oil, is an advantage for NAT. The lower the price, the better.

The main question is the safe transportation of oil, and the demand for our ships is critical. How much oil do NAT carry and over how long distances?

NAT has a strong relationship with the largest oil companies in the world. This is essential for our success. They have confidence in us, our crews and in the quality of our vessels.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see our web page www.nat.bm

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.