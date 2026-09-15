

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevator maker Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS), announced on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Judy Marks will retire upon the appointment of her successor, which is expected in the first half of 2027, and the board has begun a search.



Judy Marks, who is also Chair and President, will continue in her role until July 31, 2027 or till the successor is appointed. Further, she will serve as senior advisor to ensure a smooth transition.



She joined Otis nearly nine years ago and led the company's separation from United Technologies in 2020.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Otis were up 0.02 percent, changing hands at $70.20, after closing Monday's regular session 1.56 percent higher.



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