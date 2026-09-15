GoDaddy: Your Random Skill Might Just Be Your Next Business Idea

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / With college students heading back to school, many are looking for ways to make extra income without taking on another traditional part-time job.

The problem is that starting a business can seem intimidating because you think that it requires a big idea, a big investment and a five-year plan. It doesn't.

If you have a skill, hobby or project that other people already find useful, you may be closer to having a business idea than you think. Instead of starting with "What business should I start?" try asking a simpler question: "What value can I already create?"

What do people already ask you for help with?

Start by paying attention to the requests you already get.

Do friends ask you to help them with projects around their house? Do classmates come to you when they need help with a class? Have you designed flyers for a student organization, edited videos for a friend or helped someone build a website?

Those requests are clues. They tell you there is something you can do that other people may not want, or know, how to do themselves.

That doesn't automatically mean you have a business. But it gives you something much more useful than a random business idea: evidence that your skill solves a real problem.

What can you do that other people find difficult or annoying?

A useful business doesn't always come from a rare or impressive talent. Sometimes it comes from doing something ordinary that other people would rather not do.

Maybe you are good at organizing information, creating social posts, making presentations look better, editing photos or turning long videos into short clips. If someone else finds that task time-consuming, confusing or frustrating, your ability to handle it can have value.

Try making a list of the things you can do confidently, focusing on the things that seem easy to you but consistently help someone else.

Could you turn one of your skills into something people would pay for?

Once you have a few possibilities, make them more specific.

"I'm a handy person" is a skill. "I can help other college students with small projects around their home" is an offer.

"I know graphic design" is a skill. "I create social media graphics for local businesses" is an offer.

"I'm good at video" is a skill. "I create short-form videos for restaurants and student organizations" is an offer.

Specificity makes an idea easier to understand and easier to test. You don't need to know exactly how big the opportunity could become. You just need to know what you could confidently do for someone this weekend.

How do you make the idea feel real?

Once you identify an offer that seems promising, give it somewhere to live.

A simple online presence can make it easier to show examples of your work, explain what you offer and give someone a way to contact you. You don't need a complicated website or a fully developed brand to get started.

A domain can also give the idea a name and an owned place online. GoDaddy Airo can help simplify the process of getting that online presence up and running, so you can focus on figuring out whether the idea is useful to someone else.

The important thing is that the website isn't the business. It is a tool that helps you make the business idea real enough for someone else to see it.

What could you confidently offer someone this weekend?

This may be the most useful question to ask.

Forget about naming a company, designing the perfect logo or figuring out where you want to be five years from now. Think about what you could actually deliver to a real person in the next few days.

Could you make repairs around someone's house? Design a menu? Tutor a classmate? Edit a video? Create social content for a local business?

Starting with something you already know how to do lowers the risk and gives you a chance to learn what people value. If it works, you can build from there. If it doesn't, you have learned something without having to make a huge bet.

Do you need a big idea to get started?

The pressure to come up with a groundbreaking business idea can make starting feel harder than it needs to be.

For a college student or young adult, the better starting point may be much closer to home: What do I already know how to do? What do people already ask me for? What problem could I make easier for someone else?

You don't have to turn every hobby into a business. And you don't have to become an entrepreneur just because you have a marketable skill.

But if you want to see whether one of those skills could become a source of income, you don't necessarily need to invent something new. You may just need to recognize the value in something you're already good at - and give someone a reason to pay for it.

What free tools can help you start a side hustle as a college student?

GoDaddy Empower is offering a free domain and website building tools for three years* to college students looking to bring their small business ideas to life.

Check out www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good/empower to learn more.

*Offer only available in U.S. higher education institutions at this time.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/your-random-skill-might-just-be-your-next-business-idea-1221165