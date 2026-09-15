Quorum Health Unifies Enterprise, Financial, and Clinical Technology Platforms with Oracle

Health system lays the foundation for AI-powered innovation to enhance clinician experience and deliver more connected patient care

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Health has selected Oracle to standardize its technology across clinical, operational, and financial functions, creating a connected foundation for AI-powered innovation. Building on its use of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Quorum Health will adopt Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR), Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Oracle Health Patient Accounting, Oracle Health Patient Portal, and Oracle Health Data Intelligence. Together, these solutions will enable Quorum Health to enhance care coordination, simplify workflows for clinicians, strengthen financial operations, and improve the patient experience.

Quorum Health operates 11 acute care hospitals and related services in non-urban and rural communities across nine states. Like many health systems serving rural and community markets, Quorum Health faces increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency, support caregivers experiencing documentation burden, strengthen financial performance, and deliver a connected patient experience. By expanding its relationship with Oracle Health, Quorum Health is addressing these challenges by bringing together modern EHR capabilities, clinical workflows, and patient accounting capabilities within a unified Oracle ecosystem.

"As healthcare continues to evolve, we need technology that helps our clinicians spend more time with patients while giving our organization the flexibility to innovate," said Chris Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, Quorum Health. "We wanted more than an EHR-we wanted a unified system that connects our enterprise and an innovation partner with a clear vision for the future of healthcare. Oracle Health's AI-powered solutions will help us improve clinical and financial operations, enhance the experiences of patients and providers, and strengthen our ability to deliver quality care across the rural and community hospitals we serve. This investment in technology-driven innovation further solidifies our commitment to providing the highest quality care to rural, underserved markets."

Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent helps to alleviate documentation burden and support efficient clinical workflows, while Oracle Health Patient Accounting helps to strengthen financial operations and streamline patient billing. By implementing Oracle Health Patient Portal, patients can access their health information, connect with clinicians, and understand their care through AI-powered insights. Quorum Health will also implement Oracle Health Data Intelligence to help unify data across its network. Combined with Oracle Health EHR, these solutions create a connected technology system that will support Quorum Health's long-term modernization strategy.

"Healthcare organizations today need technology that connects the entire enterprise-from finance and operations to clinical care and patient engagement," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By combining Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications with Oracle Health clinical applications, Quorum is creating the connected digital foundation needed to help alleviate administrative burden, support financial operations, and enhance patient experiences. Our collaboration enables Quorum to modernize care delivery and prepare for the next generation of AI-powered healthcare."

To learn more about Oracle's full suite of clinical, life sciences, and business applications, join us at the Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit in Orlando, September 22-24, 2026. Register now.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health is a privately held healthcare company based in Brentwood, Tennessee, specializing in the operation of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services, primarily in non-urban and rural markets.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle