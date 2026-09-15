€8.4 Million global phase III oncology imaging project expands Median's iCRO order backlog and provides additional revenue visibility

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or the "Company"), manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) for early cancer detection and diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announced today the signing of one of the largest projects in the Company's history for its iCRO business unit.

The project was awarded by a leading European pharmaceutical company and long-standing Median customer, whose oncology franchise has become its primary growth driver. The contract has a total value of €8.4 million (approximately $9.5 million).

Median Technologies will provide comprehensive central imaging services and advanced image analyses for a global Phase III clinical trial evaluating an investigational treatment for a rare and challenging form of brain cancer. The study includes over 150 investigator sites across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The agreement represents one of the largest projects ever secured by Median Technologies and further strengthens the Company's iCRO order backlog. It also provides additional revenue visibility.

The project highlights Median's ability to secure large-scale, strategic oncology programs from leading pharmaceutical companies. As a global Phase III study, the trial requires extensive imaging review activities, advanced 3D image analysis, and operational coordination across a broad network of investigator sites worldwide. The project further reinforces Median's position as a trusted imaging partner for complex international oncology clinical programs and validates the Company's strategy of focusing on large, complex oncology imaging programs for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

"This project represents a major milestone for Median and our iCRO business, as it is one of the largest contracts ever secured by the Company," said Nicolas Dano, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Median's iCRO business unit.

"Being selected for this global Phase III brain cancer study reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship and the sponsor's confidence in our scientific expertise, imaging technologies and operational execution capabilities. We are proud to support the development of a promising therapeutic candidate addressing a significant unmet medical need in oncology. Beyond its scale, this project reinforces the strong commercial momentum of our iCRO business, expands our record order backlog and increases our revenue visibility. It further demonstrates Median's ability to serve as a trusted imaging partner for leading pharmaceutical companies conducting complex global oncology trials," Nicolas Dano added.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

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Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr