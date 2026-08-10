Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT):

Total number of shares 49,071,263 Number of real voting rights* (excluding treasury shares**) 49,011,540 Theoretical number of voting rights* (including treasury shares**) 49,048,063 (*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

Furthermore, as of July 31, 2026, out of the 14,424,541 warrants (BSA) issued in connection with the 2025 capital increase, 12,261,125 remained outstanding and exercisable.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810503229/en/

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr