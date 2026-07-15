First half of 2026
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
- 37,900 shares
- €184,342.20 in cash.
Transactions during the first half of 2026:
BUY
257,824 shares
€1,243,768.89
392 transactions
SELL
257,682 shares
€1,270,692.23
401 transactions
For information, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 37,558 shares
- €166,854.84 in cash
As of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
APPENDIX: DAILY TRANSACTIONS H1 2026
BUY
SALE
ALMDT FP
Number of Transactions
Number of Shares
Volumes in Euros
Number of Transactions
Number of Shares
Volumes in Euros
Total
392
257,824
1,243,768.89
401
257,682
1,270,692.23
20260101
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260102
6
4,811
21,918.05
1
1
4.65
20260105
11
8,921
36,474.94
1
1
4.14
20260106
6
3,041
12,116.69
2
231
965.49
20260107
1
1
4.02
8
9,961
40,937.82
20260108
3
1,511
6,118.32
5
4,621
19,650.12
20260109
1
1
4.06
4
3,571
14,909.06
20260112
4
3,001
12,297.00
5
3,921
16,947.80
20260113
3
1,891
7,619.33
4
3,191
13,450.13
20260114
1
1
4.25
4
3,071
13,459.85
20260115
5
4,181
18,007.65
2
971
4,350.05
20260116
1
1
4.23
4
3,081
13,381.03
20260119
4
3,321
14,014.62
2
981
4,296.62
20260120
6
4,881
20,584.51
1
1
4.31
20260121
4
2,841
11,811.87
3
2,081
9,001.07
20260122
1
1
4.40
5
4,231
19,049.60
20260123
2
791
3,622.89
3
1,901
8,982.69
20260126
6
4,491
20,681.20
1
1
4.80
20260127
4
2,681
11,843.55
2
1,201
5,476.55
20260128
4
2,571
11,357.70
2
1,241
5,658.90
20260129
3
1,551
6,621.53
2
1,281
5,636.33
20260130
6
4,031
16,757.11
1
1
4.31
20260202
1
1
4.12
11
10,721
47,461.92
20260203
6
4,501
20,367.85
1
1
4.65
20260204
1
1
4.32
4
3,511
15,599.52
20260205
6
4,551
19,830.48
1
1
4.48
20260206
3
1,631
6,897.86
1
1
4.26
20260209
1
1
5.10
11
9,891
50,444.10
20260210
4
2,371
14,546.90
7
5,531
36,266.50
20260211
3
1,631
9,848.82
3
1,571
9,824.42
20260212
1
1
6.38
8
5,521
36,272.18
20260213
11
10,381
62,526.06
4
2,131
14,618.66
20260216
6
4,481
23,722.48
2
1,001
5,525.48
20260217
6
4,141
21,673.57
1
1
5.37
20260218
6
3,931
19,109.77
1
1
4.97
20260219
1
1
4.90
11
10,221
51,072.50
20260220
3
1,861
8,950.09
3
1,781
8,843.09
20260223
4
3,131
14,746.19
1
1
4.79
20260224
1
1
4.72
8
6,871
33,870.12
20260225
4
3,261
16,205.94
2
931
4,785.34
20260226
4
3,051
15,345.73
3
1,711
8,920.53
20260227
6
4,581
23,001.81
3
1,781
9,392.41
20260302
6
4,531
20,897.33
4
2,537
12,603.07
20260303
4
2,711
13,201.56
4
3,421
17,388.76
20260304
1
1
5.07
8
7,011
37,481.47
20260305
6
4,721
25,183.49
1
1
5.49
20260306
3
1,701
8,690.83
2
11
57.63
20260309
5
3,501
17,427.00
1
1
5.00
20260310
1
1
5.15
4
2,162
11,161.69
20260311
5
3,351
16,943.36
1
1
5.16
20260312
4
2,461
11,970.48
1
1
4.88
20260313
5
2,971
14,039.40
1
1
4.80
20260316
4
1,728
7,944.20
4
4,151
19,936.68
20260317
2
641
3,051.21
1
1
4.81
20260318
3
1,351
6,443.20
1
1
4.80
20260319
5
2,791
12,996.23
3
2,491
12,119.43
20260320
4
2,271
10,168.81
2
1,441
6,657.41
20260323
6
3,461
15,248.86
1
1
4.46
20260324
4
2,031
8,687.78
1
1
4.38
20260325
1
1
4.37
5
5,621
25,083.17
20260326
4
2,281
9,939.63
1
1
4.43
20260327
1
1
4.38
1
1
4.38
20260330
1
1
4.29
4
2,611
11,539.29
20260331
1
1
4.41
4
2,491
11,158.41
20260401
1
1
4.74
5
4,341
20,621.59
20260402
4
1,888
8,562.82
1
1
4.55
20260403
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260406
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260407
1
1
4.60
1
1
4.60
20260408
1
1
4.59
5
4,101
18,803.09
20260409
3
1,931
8,404.38
1
1
4.38
20260410
1
1
4.40
4
2,991
13,424.00
20260413
4
2,461
10,705.20
1
1
4.40
20260414
1
1
4.31
4
2,931
12,920.11
20260415
1
1
4.45
2
1,011
4,509.05
20260416
1
1
4.43
11
8,341
40,247.43
20260417
3
2,661
12,930.50
2
761
3,804.90
20260420
3
2,551
12,363.55
1
1
4.85
20260421
4
3,711
17,584.71
4
2,341
11,612.51
20260422
1
1
4.82
3
1,191
5,852.02
20260423
1
1
4.88
4
2,341
11,612.48
20260424
9
8,961
40,639.62
1
1
4.62
20260427
1
1
5.04
6
4,311
22,162.04
20260428
3
2,241
11,293.38
2
951
4,926.18
20260429
2
1,471
7,207.98
3
1,151
5,787.58
20260430
2
1,471
7,119.71
1
1
4.91
20260501
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20260504
1
1
4.93
4
2,731
13,523.23
20260505
1
1
4.83
4
2,531
12,453.83
20260506
3
2,411
11,908.90
5
2,731
14,097.70
20260507
1
1
4.96
2
881
4,404.96
20260508
2
1,651
8,089.93
2
851
4,271.93
20260511
2
1,641
7,909.70
2
881
4,352.10
20260512
2
1,641
7,811.20
2
901
4,396.80
20260513
1
1
4.88
4
2,421
11,912.48
20260514
1
1
4.98
4
2,271
11,401.78
20260515
1
1
4.90
3
1,181
5,928.30
20260518
1
1
5.07
5
2,341
11,945.57
20260519
1
1
5.23
5
2,141
11,391.83
20260520
3
2,711
14,672.71
2
641
3,563.91
20260521
1
1
5.62
5
2,141
12,113.42
20260522
5
5,481
30,086.10
1
1
5.70
20260525
2
1,611
8,570.64
5
2,421
13,373.24
20260526
4
3,511
20,013.65
4
2,021
12,011.85
20260527
6
5,281
26,933.10
1
1
5.10
20260528
1
1
5.22
6
3,841
20,828.62
20260529
5
4,671
25,223.57
1
1
5.47
20260601
1
1
5.44
5
2,981
16,338.84
20260602
2
1,401
7,817.80
7
4,231
25,296.40
20260603
4
3,511
19,451.83
1
1
5.63
20260604
4
3,361
17,785.51
3
2,041
11,279.81
20260605
2
1,431
7,498.54
4
2,501
13,514.14
20260608
3
2,261
11,755.62
1
1
5.22
20260609
3
2,201
11,091.53
1
1
5.13
20260610
5
4,481
21,366.04
2
1,031
5,196.24
20260611
2
1,341
6,275.95
2
1,131
5,428.75
20260612
1
1
4.76
4
3,001
14,406.16
20260615
1
1
4.89
4
2,811
13,771.89
20260616
1
1
5.00
4
2,571
13,010.20
20260617
2
1,386
6,985.53
3
2,041
10,599.33
20260618
3
2,341
12,077.83
1
1
5.23
20260619
3
2,261
11,393.95
4
2,511
13,115.75
20260622
4
3,431
17,195.54
1
1
5.14
20260623
4
3,231
15,514.03
1
1
4.83
20260624
4
3,211
15,340.03
1
1
4.83
20260625
9
6,391
29,272.77
4
3,501
16,961.97
20260626
1
1
4.37
6
6,681
30,087.77
20260629
1
1
4.58
5
4,391
20,483.38
20260630
5
5,061
23,257.14
5
3,871
18,522.34
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715240111/en/
Contacts:
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
Emmanuelle Leygues
VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 85 36 76 81
ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
Press MAARC
Bruno Arabian
+33 6 87 88 47 26
bruno.arabian@maarc.fr