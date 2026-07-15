First half of 2026

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

37,900 shares

€184,342.20 in cash.

Transactions during the first half of 2026:

BUY 257,824 shares €1,243,768.89 392 transactions SELL 257,682 shares €1,270,692.23 401 transactions

For information, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

37,558 shares

€166,854.84 in cash

As of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

APPENDIX: DAILY TRANSACTIONS H1 2026

BUY SALE ALMDT FP Number of Transactions Number of Shares Volumes in Euros Number of Transactions Number of Shares Volumes in Euros Total 392 257,824 1,243,768.89 401 257,682 1,270,692.23 20260101 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260102 6 4,811 21,918.05 1 1 4.65 20260105 11 8,921 36,474.94 1 1 4.14 20260106 6 3,041 12,116.69 2 231 965.49 20260107 1 1 4.02 8 9,961 40,937.82 20260108 3 1,511 6,118.32 5 4,621 19,650.12 20260109 1 1 4.06 4 3,571 14,909.06 20260112 4 3,001 12,297.00 5 3,921 16,947.80 20260113 3 1,891 7,619.33 4 3,191 13,450.13 20260114 1 1 4.25 4 3,071 13,459.85 20260115 5 4,181 18,007.65 2 971 4,350.05 20260116 1 1 4.23 4 3,081 13,381.03 20260119 4 3,321 14,014.62 2 981 4,296.62 20260120 6 4,881 20,584.51 1 1 4.31 20260121 4 2,841 11,811.87 3 2,081 9,001.07 20260122 1 1 4.40 5 4,231 19,049.60 20260123 2 791 3,622.89 3 1,901 8,982.69 20260126 6 4,491 20,681.20 1 1 4.80 20260127 4 2,681 11,843.55 2 1,201 5,476.55 20260128 4 2,571 11,357.70 2 1,241 5,658.90 20260129 3 1,551 6,621.53 2 1,281 5,636.33 20260130 6 4,031 16,757.11 1 1 4.31 20260202 1 1 4.12 11 10,721 47,461.92 20260203 6 4,501 20,367.85 1 1 4.65 20260204 1 1 4.32 4 3,511 15,599.52 20260205 6 4,551 19,830.48 1 1 4.48 20260206 3 1,631 6,897.86 1 1 4.26 20260209 1 1 5.10 11 9,891 50,444.10 20260210 4 2,371 14,546.90 7 5,531 36,266.50 20260211 3 1,631 9,848.82 3 1,571 9,824.42 20260212 1 1 6.38 8 5,521 36,272.18 20260213 11 10,381 62,526.06 4 2,131 14,618.66 20260216 6 4,481 23,722.48 2 1,001 5,525.48 20260217 6 4,141 21,673.57 1 1 5.37 20260218 6 3,931 19,109.77 1 1 4.97 20260219 1 1 4.90 11 10,221 51,072.50 20260220 3 1,861 8,950.09 3 1,781 8,843.09 20260223 4 3,131 14,746.19 1 1 4.79 20260224 1 1 4.72 8 6,871 33,870.12 20260225 4 3,261 16,205.94 2 931 4,785.34 20260226 4 3,051 15,345.73 3 1,711 8,920.53 20260227 6 4,581 23,001.81 3 1,781 9,392.41 20260302 6 4,531 20,897.33 4 2,537 12,603.07 20260303 4 2,711 13,201.56 4 3,421 17,388.76 20260304 1 1 5.07 8 7,011 37,481.47 20260305 6 4,721 25,183.49 1 1 5.49 20260306 3 1,701 8,690.83 2 11 57.63 20260309 5 3,501 17,427.00 1 1 5.00 20260310 1 1 5.15 4 2,162 11,161.69 20260311 5 3,351 16,943.36 1 1 5.16 20260312 4 2,461 11,970.48 1 1 4.88 20260313 5 2,971 14,039.40 1 1 4.80 20260316 4 1,728 7,944.20 4 4,151 19,936.68 20260317 2 641 3,051.21 1 1 4.81 20260318 3 1,351 6,443.20 1 1 4.80 20260319 5 2,791 12,996.23 3 2,491 12,119.43 20260320 4 2,271 10,168.81 2 1,441 6,657.41 20260323 6 3,461 15,248.86 1 1 4.46 20260324 4 2,031 8,687.78 1 1 4.38 20260325 1 1 4.37 5 5,621 25,083.17 20260326 4 2,281 9,939.63 1 1 4.43 20260327 1 1 4.38 1 1 4.38 20260330 1 1 4.29 4 2,611 11,539.29 20260331 1 1 4.41 4 2,491 11,158.41 20260401 1 1 4.74 5 4,341 20,621.59 20260402 4 1,888 8,562.82 1 1 4.55 20260403 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260406 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260407 1 1 4.60 1 1 4.60 20260408 1 1 4.59 5 4,101 18,803.09 20260409 3 1,931 8,404.38 1 1 4.38 20260410 1 1 4.40 4 2,991 13,424.00 20260413 4 2,461 10,705.20 1 1 4.40 20260414 1 1 4.31 4 2,931 12,920.11 20260415 1 1 4.45 2 1,011 4,509.05 20260416 1 1 4.43 11 8,341 40,247.43 20260417 3 2,661 12,930.50 2 761 3,804.90 20260420 3 2,551 12,363.55 1 1 4.85 20260421 4 3,711 17,584.71 4 2,341 11,612.51 20260422 1 1 4.82 3 1,191 5,852.02 20260423 1 1 4.88 4 2,341 11,612.48 20260424 9 8,961 40,639.62 1 1 4.62 20260427 1 1 5.04 6 4,311 22,162.04 20260428 3 2,241 11,293.38 2 951 4,926.18 20260429 2 1,471 7,207.98 3 1,151 5,787.58 20260430 2 1,471 7,119.71 1 1 4.91 20260501 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20260504 1 1 4.93 4 2,731 13,523.23 20260505 1 1 4.83 4 2,531 12,453.83 20260506 3 2,411 11,908.90 5 2,731 14,097.70 20260507 1 1 4.96 2 881 4,404.96 20260508 2 1,651 8,089.93 2 851 4,271.93 20260511 2 1,641 7,909.70 2 881 4,352.10 20260512 2 1,641 7,811.20 2 901 4,396.80 20260513 1 1 4.88 4 2,421 11,912.48 20260514 1 1 4.98 4 2,271 11,401.78 20260515 1 1 4.90 3 1,181 5,928.30 20260518 1 1 5.07 5 2,341 11,945.57 20260519 1 1 5.23 5 2,141 11,391.83 20260520 3 2,711 14,672.71 2 641 3,563.91 20260521 1 1 5.62 5 2,141 12,113.42 20260522 5 5,481 30,086.10 1 1 5.70 20260525 2 1,611 8,570.64 5 2,421 13,373.24 20260526 4 3,511 20,013.65 4 2,021 12,011.85 20260527 6 5,281 26,933.10 1 1 5.10 20260528 1 1 5.22 6 3,841 20,828.62 20260529 5 4,671 25,223.57 1 1 5.47 20260601 1 1 5.44 5 2,981 16,338.84 20260602 2 1,401 7,817.80 7 4,231 25,296.40 20260603 4 3,511 19,451.83 1 1 5.63 20260604 4 3,361 17,785.51 3 2,041 11,279.81 20260605 2 1,431 7,498.54 4 2,501 13,514.14 20260608 3 2,261 11,755.62 1 1 5.22 20260609 3 2,201 11,091.53 1 1 5.13 20260610 5 4,481 21,366.04 2 1,031 5,196.24 20260611 2 1,341 6,275.95 2 1,131 5,428.75 20260612 1 1 4.76 4 3,001 14,406.16 20260615 1 1 4.89 4 2,811 13,771.89 20260616 1 1 5.00 4 2,571 13,010.20 20260617 2 1,386 6,985.53 3 2,041 10,599.33 20260618 3 2,341 12,077.83 1 1 5.23 20260619 3 2,261 11,393.95 4 2,511 13,115.75 20260622 4 3,431 17,195.54 1 1 5.14 20260623 4 3,231 15,514.03 1 1 4.83 20260624 4 3,211 15,340.03 1 1 4.83 20260625 9 6,391 29,272.77 4 3,501 16,961.97 20260626 1 1 4.37 6 6,681 30,087.77 20260629 1 1 4.58 5 4,391 20,483.38 20260630 5 5,061 23,257.14 5 3,871 18,522.34

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715240111/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com



Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr