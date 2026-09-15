At the request of S2Medical AB, the last trading day in S2Medical AB's paid subscription units will be changed from 2026-09-17 to 2026-09-30.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|S2M BTU B
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030252XXX
|Order Book:
|536329
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2026 GlobeNewswire