Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: S2M BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030252XXX Order Book: 536329 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of S2Medical AB, the last trading day in S2Medical AB's paid subscription units will be changed from 2026-09-17 to 2026-09-30.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB