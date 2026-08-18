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Dienstag, 18.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

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WKN: 859537 | ISIN: AU000000HGO6 | Ticker-Symbol: HIN
Frankfurt
18.08.26 | 08:05
0,034 Euro
-4,29 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BYHMGARD
BYHMGARD AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BYHMGARD AB0,0060,00 %
HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED0,034-4,29 %
NORMA GROUP SE20,700-0,24 %
S2MEDICAL AB0,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.