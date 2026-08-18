Das Instrument HIN AU000000HGO6 HILLGROVE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2026

The instrument HIN AU000000HGO6 HILLGROVE RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2026



Das Instrument S21 SE0011725084 S2MEDICAL AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2026

The instrument S21 SE0011725084 S2MEDICAL AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2026



Das Instrument NOEJ DE000A1H8BV3 NORMA GROUP SE NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2026

The instrument NOEJ DE000A1H8BV3 NORMA GROUP SE NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2026



Das Instrument EF8 SE0023849583 BYHMGARD AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2026

The instrument EF8 SE0023849583 BYHMGARD AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2026





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