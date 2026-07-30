Das Instrument 3RO AU0000390387 WAM INCOME MAXIMISER LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2026

The instrument 3RO AU0000390387 WAM INCOME MAXIMISER LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2026



Das Instrument S21 SE0011725084 S2MEDICAL AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2026

The instrument S21 SE0011725084 S2MEDICAL AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2026



Das Instrument O8M CA68634K1066 ORLA MINING (NEW) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2026

The instrument O8M CA68634K1066 ORLA MINING (NEW) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2026



Das Instrument 5B3 GG00BB0RDB98 BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2026

The instrument 5B3 GG00BB0RDB98 BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2026



Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2026

The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2026





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