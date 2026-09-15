

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Beverage giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) announced on Tuesday that its U.S. operations and bottling partners contributed $85 billion to the economy in 2025 and supported nearly 1 million jobs, underscoring the system's role in local communities.



The company said it spends about $37 billion with American suppliers, keeps 98 cents of every dollar spent on its products in the U.S. economy and contributed $177 million to community programs together with its foundations.



Further, Coca-Cola plans $10 billion in U.S. infrastructure investments through 2030, including new or expanded facilities in several states.



On the NYSE, shares of Coca-Cola are currently losing 0.55 percent, changing hands at $88.33.



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