Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 19:56
4,052 Euro
-0,15 % -0,006
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0444,09820:27
4,0524,08820:26
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 20:12 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OCI Global: OCI publishes Position Statement in connection with the offer of NNS for all issued and outstanding OCI shares and convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

This press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 18 paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the cash offer by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of OCI N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (the "Offer").

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI (Euronext: OCI) has taken note of the press release issued by NNS on 14 September 2026 in which it formally announced the launch of the Offer by means of publication of its offer memorandum available on NNS's website at https://nnsholding.com/. In connection with the launch of the Offer, OCI announces that today it has published its Position Statement regarding the Offer as required pursuant to Section 18 of the Decree.

OCI further announces that also today, in accordance with the Decree, it has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM") to be held on 30 October 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CET to discuss the Offer. In addition, at the EGM the shareholders will be asked to vote on (i) the proposed strategic combination between OCI and Orascom Construction PLC, and (ii) the OCIN Sale (both as further described in the explanatory notes to the agenda of the EGM).

A copy of the Position Statement, the notice and agenda with explanatory notes for the EGM and related materials are available on OCI's website at https://oci-global.com/shareholder-meetings/.

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-publishes-position-statement-in-connection-with-the-offer-of-nns-for-all-issued-and-outstanding-oci-shares-and-convenes-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302879492.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.