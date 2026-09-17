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WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 20:54
4,068 Euro
-0,59 % -0,024
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0704,07809:13
4,0664,08209:08
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OCI NV: OCI N.V. statement regarding an open letter from shareholders

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that on 16 September 2026 it received from Oceanwood Capital Management LLP the attached open letter, written on behalf of a group of three shareholders in the Company. OCI is publishing the letter for information purposes only, without comment or endorsement.

Annex - Open letter to the Board of OCI Global N.V., 16 September 2026

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-nv-statement-regarding-an-open-letter-from-shareholders-302881611.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.