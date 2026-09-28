OCI Global Reports H1 2026 Results

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Hassan Badrawi, CEO of OCI Global commented:

"During the first half of 2026, OCI advanced the final stages of its strategic review. We completed the sale of our global ammonia distribution and terminal business to AGROFERT, handed over Beaumont New Ammonia to Woodside and monetized our entire investment in Methanex. In June, we reached agreement with AGROFERT for the sale of an initial 50% interest in OCI Nitrogen, expected to close in the second half of 2027, together with a mechanism for the subsequent sale of the remaining interest. The agreement provides a pathway for OCI Nitrogen to transition to a strategic owner with an established position in European nitrogen markets, supporting continuity for its employees, customers and operations.

Alongside these developments, and with the consent of the directors appointed by the Enterprise Chamber, we have convened an extraordinary general meeting at which shareholders will be asked to approve the proposed combination with Orascom Construction. The offer period for NNS's recommended public cash offer for all OCI shares commenced on 15 September 2026, providing shareholders with a cash exit alternative, subject to the terms and conditions of the offer.

Throughout this process, our priorities remain maintaining operational discipline at OCI Nitrogen amid challenging market conditions, managing the Group's remaining assets and obligations and completing the transactions required to conclude OCI's strategic transformation."

Basis of preparation

As of 30 June 2026, OCI's remaining assets and liabilities, including OCI Nitrogen ("OCIN"), are classified as held for sale in connection with the proposed combination with Orascom Construction PLC ("Orascom Construction" or "OC"). With no continuing operations remaining, the Group's results are presented entirely within discontinued operations, including results of disposed businesses up to their respective completion dates. The H1 2025 income statement and cash flow comparatives have been re-presented accordingly.

OCI has discontinued alternative performance measure (APM) adjustments, reflecting their reduced relevance to management's assessment of underlying operating performance and strategic decision-making.

For further details of the Group's financial performance and position, please refer to OCI N.V.'s published Semi-annual Report H1 2026, included as an appendix to this press release.

Key Financial Highlights

H1 2026 Key Highlights

OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) reported net profit attributable to shareholders of USD 1 million in H1 2026, compared with USD 343 million in H1 2025. The H1 2026 result includes a USD 238 million gain on the disposal of OCI Ammonia Holding ("OCI AH"), largely offset by an impairment charge at OCI Nitrogen. The prior-year result included a USD 688 million gain on the sale of OCI Methanol.





compared with USD 343 million in H1 2025. The H1 2026 result includes a USD 238 million gain on the disposal of OCI Ammonia Holding ("OCI AH"), largely offset by an impairment charge at OCI Nitrogen. The prior-year result included a USD 688 million gain on the sale of OCI Methanol. The OCI Nitrogen segment reported revenue of USD 534 million in H1 2026, compared with USD 566 million in H1 2025 [1] . Operating profit increased to USD 53 million from a loss of USD 21 million in the prior-year period, reflecting favorable market conditions in the beginning of the period, as more fully described below. Despite positive earnings during the first half of 2026, OCI Nitrogen reported negative free cash flow of USD 2 million. More recently, OCI Nitrogen has experienced increased margin pressure as higher European TTF gas prices have coincided with declining product selling prices and weaker demand in certain end markets. As a result, operating performance in July and August 2026 deteriorated materially relative to the levels achieved in H1 2026. Management estimates adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for July and August 2026 of approximately USD 8 million and negative USD 16 million, respectively. Management's outlook for the remainder of 2026 reflects a continuation of these less favourable market conditions.





compared with USD 566 million in H1 2025 . reflecting favorable market conditions in the beginning of the period, as more fully described below. Despite positive earnings during the first half of 2026, OCI Nitrogen reported negative free cash flow of USD 2 million. More recently, OCI Nitrogen has experienced increased margin pressure as higher European TTF gas prices have coincided with declining product selling prices and weaker demand in certain end markets. As a result, operating performance in July and August 2026 deteriorated materially relative to the levels achieved in H1 2026. Management estimates adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for July and August 2026 of approximately USD 8 million and negative USD 16 million, respectively. Management's outlook for the remainder of 2026 reflects a continuation of these less favourable market conditions. OCI Nitrogen reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of USD 175 million in H1 2026, compared with a net loss of USD 12 million in H1 2025.





compared with a net loss of USD 12 million in H1 2025. Prior to its classification as held for sale on 1 June 2026, OCI Nitrogen recognised a non-cash impairment charge of USD 215 million , which resulted in a June 30 carrying value of USD 123 million after management concluded that the carrying amount of the business exceeded its fair value less costs of disposal. The assessment reflected the impact of sustained geopolitical tensions, including elevated European natural gas prices, volatility in nitrogen markets and significant disruption at major on-site customers, which reduced customer operating rates and ammonia offtake.





, which resulted in a June 30 carrying value of USD 123 million after management concluded that the carrying amount of the business exceeded its fair value less costs of disposal. The assessment reflected the impact of sustained geopolitical tensions, including elevated European natural gas prices, volatility in nitrogen markets and significant disruption at major on-site customers, which reduced customer operating rates and ammonia offtake. Total corporate costs within Corporate Entities were USD 58 million in H1 2026, compared with USD 69 million in H1 2025. A substantial portion of H1 2026 costs related to strategic transactions, legal and advisory expenses, Enterprise Chamber proceedings and other costs associated with the Company's ongoing transformation.

Net Cash Highlights

As of 30 June 2026, held-for-sale net cash was USD 1.05 billion. This compares with a net cash position of USD 695 million on 31 March 2026 and net debt of USD 54 million on 31 December 2025. The increase during H1 2026 primarily reflects receipts relating to the handover of Beaumont New Ammonia, net proceeds from the OCI AH disposal and the sale of Methanex shares. This was partially offset by corporate cash outflows, including one-off items, and a net cash outflow at OCI Nitrogen.

Key Strategic and Business Highlights

Proposed Combination with Orascom Construction and NNS Cash Offer

OCI continues to progress its proposed combination with Orascom Construction, announced on 9 December 2025 (the "Combination"). The Combination would establish an Abu Dhabi-anchored infrastructure and investment platform, combining OC's construction and concessions expertise with OCI's capital base and investment experience.





On 14 September 2026, NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") published its AFM-approved offer memorandum for its voluntary all-cash public offer to acquire OCI shares at EUR 4.10 per share, cum dividend (the "Offer"). The acceptance period opened at 09:00 CEST on 15 September 2026 and remains open, with a scheduled closing deadline of 17:40 CET on 17 November 2026, unless extended. The Offer has no minimum acceptance threshold and is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Memorandum.





OCI published its position statement on 15 September 2026, setting out the directors' respective assessments of the Offer. The Independent Directors [2] unanimously recommend the Offer, on its terms and subject to its conditions, and continue to recommend the Combination. Their assessment was informed by independent advice, including Alvarez & Marsal's solvent wind-down analysis and Rothschild & Co's fairness opinion. They consider the Offer financially more attractive than a solvent wind-down but do not express a preference between tendering shares into the Offer and participating in the Combination. Shareholders are encouraged to make their own assessment, taking into account their individual circumstances and investment objectives.





unanimously recommend the Offer, on its terms and subject to its conditions, and continue to recommend the Combination. Their assessment was informed by independent advice, including Alvarez & Marsal's solvent wind-down analysis and Rothschild & Co's fairness opinion. They consider the Offer financially more attractive than a solvent wind-down but do not express a preference between tendering shares into the Offer and participating in the Combination. Shareholders are encouraged to make their own assessment, taking into account their individual circumstances and investment objectives. The directors appointed by the Enterprise Chamber (the "EC Directors") support the availability of the Offer as a cash alternative for shareholders, while maintaining a neutral opinion on the offer price. Their support does not constitute a recommendation to shareholders to tender their shares. Having assessed the Combination in conjunction with the Offer, the EC Directors consider that the two propositions together give adequate and reasonable weight to the interests of OCI's minority shareholders. Their assessment was supported by separate financial and legal advice, including AXECO's fairness opinion.





With the consent of the EC Directors, OCI has convened an extraordinary general meeting for 30 October 2026 (the "EGM") to discuss the Offer and vote on the resolutions relating to the Combination. The resolutions relating to the Combination are subject to the conditions described in the EGM documentation, including conditions relating to the Offer. Further details are provided in the EGM agenda, explanatory notes and OCI's position statement.





Following the hearing on 20 August 2026 in the proceedings initiated by VEB and certain other shareholders, OCI is awaiting the Enterprise Chamber's decision, which is expected by 7 October 2026. These shareholders did not seek interim measures aimed at postponing, prohibiting or otherwise preventing completion of the Combination.





Completion of the Combination is currently expected in Q4 2026, subject to shareholder approval and satisfaction of applicable transaction conditions.

OCI Nitrogen

On 1 June 2026, OCI entered into an agreement with AGROFERT pursuant to which AGROFERT will acquire an initial 50% interest in Nitrogen Intermediate Holding B.V., the parent company of OCI Nitrogen B.V ("OCI Nitrogen"). Completion of the initial transaction is expected by H2 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, OCI shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. The agreement also provides OCI with a put option and AGROFERT with a call option over the remaining 50% interest in OCIN, exercisable from two years after completion of the initial transaction.





OCI Nitrogen was classified as held for sale as of 1 June 2026, and the results of the European Nitrogen segment, including the Ammonia Distribution business, are presented as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.





Nitrogen market fundamentals were generally supportive through April 2026, when pricing moderated from peak levels reached earlier in the year. Market conditions deteriorated following the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which drove a significant increase in European natural gas prices without a corresponding increase in nitrogen product prices. As a result, a substantial divergence emerged between gas input costs and selling prices for the remainder of the period. These market conditions have persisted into Q3 2026. Average European natural gas prices in Q3 2026 to mid-September were approximately 40% higher than in Q2 2026, while average ammonia and CAN prices were approximately 20% and 10% lower, respectively, and significantly below the peaks reached in April.





In response to the current margin environment, OCI Nitrogen has reduced production at certain facilities and curtailed ammonia production where economics do not support full operating rates. Major on-site customers have also operated at significantly reduced rates during the period, contributing to lower ammonia offtake, reduced asset utilisation and materially higher per-unit operating costs.





Conditions in the melamine market have been particularly challenging, with weakened demand, lower operating rates and continued pressure on profitability. On this basis, OCI Nitrogen has prioritised production of higher-return products, including UAN and AdBlue, and continues to assess alternative operating configurations for its melamine assets.





In addition to challenging market conditions, earnings were affected by operational disruptions at certain production facilities and major on-site customers during the period. OCI Nitrogen continues to operate in a highly cyclical and operationally leveraged environment, where relatively small changes in natural gas costs, product pricing, plant reliability and customer operating rates can have a disproportionate impact on profitability, cash generation and valuation.

Beaumont New Ammonia

On 25 March 2026, OCI completed the handover of Beaumont New Ammonia to Woodside and received the USD 470 million deferred consideration, representing 20% of total transaction proceeds, less amounts withheld in respect of outstanding construction obligations, certain closing-related adjustments and remaining estimated close-out costs. OCI has since substantially completed the project close-out process, including the settlement of all subcontractor claims. OCI continues to estimate total project costs through completion at approximately USD 1.8 billion, consistent with Q4 2025. This total budget is inclusive of all close-out costs and the H2 2026 final settlement.

OCI Ammonia Holding

On 31 March 2026, OCI completed the sale of its entire equity interest in OCI AH to AGROFERT, receiving initial cash proceeds of EUR 297 million (USD 342 million). The transaction remains subject to customary post-closing adjustments, with completion of the settlement process expected in H2 2026. OCI does not currently expect those adjustments to have a material impact on future cash flows.

Methanex Investment

During H1 2026, OCI fully monetized its holding of 9,944,308 Methanex shares through a series of block sales, generating total cash proceeds of approximately USD 543 million after customary fees and expenses. The shares represented approximately 12.9% of Methanex's outstanding share capital when received as consideration for the sale of OCI Methanol in June 2025. The net weighted average sale price was USD 54.56 per share, 21% above the reference share price used in the OCI Methanol transaction announced in September 2024.

Fertiglobe Contingent Consideration and Liabilities

There have been no material developments that impact the Fertiglobe contingent consideration. Accordingly, the provision remains unchanged from the position reported in the audited 2025 annual accounts. The Board continues to believe that the provision of USD 361.6 million represents the best estimate of OCI's potential exposure.

Other Information

Notes

This report contains unaudited first half financial highlights of OCI N.V. ("OCI Global", "OCI", the "Group" or the "Company"), a public limited liability company incorporated under Dutch law, with its head office located at Honthorststraat 19, 1071 DC Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

OCI Global is registered in the Dutch commercial register under No. 56821166 dated 2 January 2013. The Group is primarily involved in the production of nitrogen-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

Auditor

The information contained in this Results Report has not been audited. The accompanying Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been reviewed, but not audited, by the Company's independent external auditor.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

OCI stock symbols: OCI / OCI.NA / OCI.AS





[1] Financial performance for OCI Nitrogen in H1 2025 includes the results of OCI Ammonia Distribution B.V. prior to its carve-out in August 2025 and is therefore not fully comparable to H1 2026.

[2] "Independent Directors" means OCI's directors other than Nassef Sawiris, Nadia Sawiris and the directors appointed by the Enterprise Chamber, and includes the Company's executive director.

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