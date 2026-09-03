

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - OCI Global N.V. (OCINY.PK, OCI.AS), announced on Thursday that it has received a petition filed by Value8 N.V. with the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal seeking an inquiry into the company's affairs and requesting interim measures, including blocking a shareholder vote on its proposed combination with Orascom Construction Plc.



OCI said it is reviewing the petition and believes it is without merit. According to the company, the filing largely repeats arguments already raised in ongoing proceedings. Further, OCI warned that, if granted, the measures could delay or prevent completion of the transaction and related deals.



OCI added that the petition does not alter its focus on executing its announced strategy and pursuing transactions previously communicated to shareholders, and said it will provide updates in line with disclosure obligations.



On the Amsterdam stock exchange, shares of OCI Global are currently gaining 1.73 percent, changing hands at 4.1220 euros.



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