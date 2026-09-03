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WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 13:13
4,120 Euro
+1,58 % +0,064
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1164,13016:22
4,1124,13416:22
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 16:00 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OCI Global: OCI N.V. Statement Regarding Petition Filed by Value8

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received a petition filed by Value8 N.V. with the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. The petition seeks, among other things, an inquiry into OCI's affairs and requests certain interim measures, including an order prohibiting OCI from putting the proposed combination with Orascom Construction PLC to a shareholder vote or otherwise implementing the transaction pending further proceedings. If granted, the requested interim measures could delay or prevent completion of the proposed transaction and certain related transactions.

The Company is reviewing the petition together with its legal advisers and believes it is without merit. OCI notes that the petition largely restates allegations and arguments that have already been advanced in ongoing proceedings before the Enterprise Chamber and intends to respond through the appropriate legal channels and in accordance with the applicable procedures.

The filing of the petition does not change OCI's focus on executing its announced strategy and pursuing the transactions previously communicated to shareholders. OCI will provide updates as appropriate and in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000170/6020707/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-nv-statement-regarding-petition-filed-by-value8-302869074.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.