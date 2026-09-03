OCI Global: OCI N.V. Statement Regarding Petition Filed by Value8

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received a petition filed by Value8 N.V. with the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. The petition seeks, among other things, an inquiry into OCI's affairs and requests certain interim measures, including an order prohibiting OCI from putting the proposed combination with Orascom Construction PLC to a shareholder vote or otherwise implementing the transaction pending further proceedings. If granted, the requested interim measures could delay or prevent completion of the proposed transaction and certain related transactions.

The Company is reviewing the petition together with its legal advisers and believes it is without merit. OCI notes that the petition largely restates allegations and arguments that have already been advanced in ongoing proceedings before the Enterprise Chamber and intends to respond through the appropriate legal channels and in accordance with the applicable procedures.

The filing of the petition does not change OCI's focus on executing its announced strategy and pursuing the transactions previously communicated to shareholders. OCI will provide updates as appropriate and in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

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