

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has ordered Tesla (TSLA) to answer questions by September 30 about how the electric vehicle maker certified its autonomous Cybercab robotaxi as compliant with federal safety standards.



The agency is examining whether temporarily installed human-driver controls or other equipment were used as part of Tesla's certification process.



NHTSA also asked Tesla to confirm whether Cybercabs can be driven by a human and whether occupants can move the vehicle through controls on the touchscreen. The regulator is seeking information on the vehicles' maximum speed, geographic and time-of-day restrictions, and other operational limits.



Tesla began commercial deployment of a small number of two-seat Cybercabs in Austin, Texas, on September 3. The vehicles lack conventional steering wheels, brake and accelerator pedals, and rear-view mirrors.



NHTSA said existing safety standards remain in effect while proposed regulatory changes for autonomous vehicles are being considered.



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