Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (NEG) (TOKYO: 5214), a global leader in specialty glass headquartered in Otsu, Japan, announced that its IR Transmitting Glass (chalcogenide glass) "FI-02" has been adopted for Heimann Sensor GmbH's wide-angle lens unit for thermal cameras. The lens unit achieves a 120° 68° field of view, surpassing the previous product's maximum of 92° 59°. The adoption marks a significant milestone for FI-02 and showcases how advanced specialty glass can meet the demanding optical and manufacturing requirements of the expanding infrared sensing market.

Thermal cameras detect infrared radiation emitted by people or objects and convert it into thermal images. Infrared sensors can detect the locations of people and temperature distributions. They are expected to be used for people detection and monitoring, where privacy considerations are important, and for air-conditioning control, while their use is expanding in healthcare, equipment monitoring, and security.

Advanced Glass for Wide-Angle Thermal Imaging

Lenses for infrared sensors must meet various requirements, including infrared transmittance, suitability for mass production, and optical performance that enables a wide field of view. FI-02 combines high infrared transmittance with a high refractive index, making it highly suitable for wide-angle lens design. It is also suitable for mass production through press molding. Heimann Sensor evaluated these features and adopted FI-02.

FI-02 also offers low dispersion and NEG's unique composition free from hazardous substances such as arsenic and selenium. By combining optical performance, suitability for mass production, and this unique material composition, FI-02 offers a compelling material solution for the growing infrared sensing market.

NEG will continue to leverage FI-02's advanced capabilities to meet the increasingly diverse requirements of the growing global infrared sensing market.

About Heimann Sensor

Heimann Sensor GmbH is a leading manufacturer of infrared sensing solutions headquartered in Dresden, Germany. The company develops and supplies infrared sensors and sensor modules to customers worldwide for applications including non-contact temperature measurement, gas detection, human presence detection, and industrial process monitoring. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customized solutions, Heimann Sensor serves a broad range of industries such as industrial automation, automotive, medical technology, building automation, and consumer electronics.

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Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (NEG)

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