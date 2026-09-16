Company also discloses the grant of RSUs to Australian Director

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations and decision intelligence software, is invited to host a panel on Leveraging AI-Enabled Digital Twins to Enhance Public Shipyard Operations at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo 2026, being held September 22-24 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Throughout the Exposition edgeTI will demonstrate its edgeCore Digital Twin platform live at Booth 601, showcasing integrated maritime and defense capabilities.

"This year's Defense TechConnect brings together the technologies, partners, and maritime leaders focused on a challenge of national importance-how we increase the speed and effectiveness of shipbuilding and sustainment using the systems and information we already have," said Jason Nichols, Chief Executive Officer at edgeTI.

Panel to Focus on Rebuilding U.S. Navy and America's Shipbuilding Industry

The panel session comes shortly after the August 13, 2026 Presidential Memorandum, "Rebuilding the United States Navy and America's Shipbuilding Industrial Base," which directs actions intended to increase shipbuilding capacity and competition, including development of a plan for a fifth public Navy shipyard.

Leveraging AI-Enabled Digital Twins to Enhance Public Shipyard Operations

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

2:30 PM

Moderated by the HON Lucian Niemeyer, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense and Professional Staff, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, the panel will examine how robotics, advanced manufacturing, real-time AI, open data fusion, and AI-enabled Digital Twins can support the modernization of both public and private shipyards.

A particular focus will be how shipyards can connect new technologies with existing enterprise PLM, ERP, HR, MES, and scheduling systems to improve the management and readiness of manpower, material, schedules, and other resources while helping shorten maintenance timelines.

Live Demonstrations @ AI-Powered Digital Twin Pavilion - Booth 601

Throughout Defense TechConnect, edgeTI and its partners will demonstrate how edgeCore can connect information across existing PLM, ERP, HR, MES, scheduling, supply chain, workforce, and operational systems to provide a unified, real-time operational picture without requiring organizations to replace the systems they already depend on.

Defense TechConnect attendees are invited to visit edgeTI, Austal USA, and Scarlet LLC at Booths 601 to experience the capabilities live which will highlight capabilities designed to help maritime and defense organizations:

Connect new and legacy systems across complex operational environments

Fuse information from distributed sources in real time

Improve visibility across manpower, material, production, schedules, and resources

Identify operational constraints and dependencies earlier

Secure information through role-based access and existing identity environments

Integrate AI and advanced analytics within operational workflows

Turn insight into coordinated action through mission-focused Digital Twins

Modernize operations while preserving existing technology investments

Organizations interested in discussing maritime modernization, shipyard operations, Digital Twins, AI, data integration, operational intelligence, or their own mission requirements can also reserve dedicated time with the edgeTI team during the event by opening an inquiry at the company's website https://edgeti.com/contact-us/.

RSU Grant

The Company also announces that, on September 11, 2026, it granted 100,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Christie Odendaal, a director of EdgeTI WA Pty Ltd and EdgeTI AU Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. Subject to the applicable vesting conditions, the RSUs will vest after one year and will be settled in subordinate voting shares of the Company.

About Defense TechConnect

Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo connects government, defense, industry, investment, research, and emerging technology communities around technologies supporting national security priorities. The 2026 event is being held September 22-24 in National Harbor, Maryland and includes defense innovation programming, technology challenges, government engagement, technical sessions, and an expo bringing together solution providers and military, industry, and investment leadership.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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