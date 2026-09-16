MSA Safety and Bristol Uniforms Showcase Newest Fire Safety Solutions at 2026 Emergency Services Show

Head-to-toe innovations include Bristol Fully Managed Services, expanded M1 SCBA telemetry and new GALLET helmet

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From evolving firegrounds and emerging hazards to complex rescue operations, firefighters rely on equipment that helps protect them while enabling them to focus on the task at hand. This week at the Emergency Services Show (ESS) in Birmingham, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), and Bristol Uniforms, Ltd. will showcase their head-to-toe firefighting solutions designed to help keep firefighters safe, connected and operational.

At ESS, MSA Safety and Bristol will demonstrate how their combined expertise in fire protective clothing, managed services, firefighter helmets, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and connected firefighter technologies supports fire brigades across the United Kingdom. Highlights include Bristol's Fully Managed Services (FMS) offering, as well as the UK debut of the new Bristol X1 Fire Protective Suit and the new GALLET F1 Fire Helmet.

Bristol Fully Managed Services: Supporting Operational Readiness

Designed to help fire brigades focus on protecting their communities, Bristol Fully Managed Services provides a comprehensive solution for the care, maintenance and management of fire protective clothing and firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE).

Operating from three service centres across the United Kingdom, Bristol's FMS team provides garment collection, cleaning, decontamination, inspection, repair, replacement, logistics and administrative support. Dedicated Help Desk services also support new recruit sizing, personnel changes, equipment administration and day-to-day customer needs.

RFID-enabled garment tracking, advanced automated processing systems and rigorous inspection procedures are supported by Bristol's manufacturing expertise and in-house PPE servicing operations. Together, these capabilities provide valuable insights that help drive product innovation and enhance firefighter protection throughout the life of a garment.

Bristol X1 Fire Protective Suit: "Fit for Form"

Making its debut at ESS, the Bristol X1 Fire Protective Suit introduces a new approach to firefighter fit, comfort and inclusivity.

The Bristol X1 suit features a proprietary "Fit for Form" design that provides more than 1,000 fit configurations to accommodate a wide range of body types, genders, operational roles and climate conditions, including structural firefighting and wildland situations.

Key features include:

A distinctive, adjustable V-cut jacket designed to enhance mobility, comfort and coverage during demanding firefighting activities;

Adjustable trouser braces with multiple positioning options to deliver a more personalized fit and improved comfort when wearing SCBA; and

Reinforced shoulders, elbows and knees for increased durability in high-wear areas.

Developed using years of firefighter feedback, garment servicing data and operational insights, the Bristol X1 suit is designed to help firefighters stay focused on the incident rather than their equipment.

An Icon Makes its ESS Debut

Also making its UK debut at ESS is the new GALLET F1 Fire Helmet, the next evolution of one of the world's most recognized firefighter helmet platforms.

Developed in collaboration with firefighters, the new F1 Fire Helmet is designed to address the evolving challenges of modern firefighting. It delivers excellent thermal and impact protection for comfort, visibility and modularity.

Key features include:

Enhanced impact and thermal protection around the top, front, sides and rear of the head;

A newly updated face shield system, available in clear and gold-coated versions, that helps protect against radiant heat, debris and electrical hazards;

Broad sizing options and an externally mounted adjustment system designed to accommodate a wide range of head shapes, sizes and hairstyles;

The optional integrated L360 lighting module, which provides balanced operational illumination and includes a rear-facing taillight to improve firefighter visibility; and

lighting module, which provides balanced operational illumination and includes a rear-facing taillight to improve firefighter visibility; and Simplified cleaning, inspection and maintenance to support firefighter wellbeing and equipment readiness.

The modular platform also supports accessories such as the GALLET Com'One communication headset, enabling brigades to configure helmets according to their operational requirements.

Advancing Firefighter Safety Through Connected Technologies

ESS attendees can also experience the MSA Connected Firefighter Platform, centered around the MSA M1 SCBA and designed to enhance firefighter accountability, situational awareness and decision-making.

The platform includes:

M1 SCBA with M1 Control Module: A fully integrated alternative to traditional gauges and PASS devices, featuring electronic pressure sensing, motionless and manual distress alarms, long-range telemetry, free-fall detection and highly visible buddy lights.

MSA HUB : A wireless gateway that aggregates real-time SCBA data, establishes an on-scene communications network and enables cloud-based connectivity for remote monitoring and post-incident analysis.

: A wireless gateway that aggregates real-time SCBA data, establishes an on-scene communications network and enables cloud-based connectivity for remote monitoring and post-incident analysis. MSA Repeaters: Devices designed to extend radio communications in challenging environments such as high-rise buildings, basements, tunnels and underground infrastructure.

Together, these technologies help deliver important safety information to incident commanders, improving visibility into firefighter status and supporting more informed operational decisions.

"Firefighter safety is about more than any single piece of equipment," said Jose Sanchez, Senior Vice President, EMEA Business, MSA Safety. "It requires an integrated approach that combines the PPE firefighters wear with the management and maintenance of that equipment. Together, MSA, Bristol and GALLET provide head-to-toe safety solutions that help firefighters remain protected, connected and focused on serving their communities while advancing our mission of helping keep them safe on the job."

ESS attendees can visit MSA Safety and Bristol Uniforms at Stand H70 to experience these solutions firsthand. To stay up to date on the latest news from ESS, follow MSA Safety on social media.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of more than 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

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