Expanded agreement brings AISIX wildfire, heat, precipitation and wind risk intelligence to over 30,000 condominium and strata properties across Canada.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire risk assessment and data-analytics company, today announced the expansion of its data licensing agreement with OctoAI Technologies Corp. ("OctoAI"), developer of the Eli Report platform. Under the expanded agreement, AISIX's proprietary climate risk data - wildfire, heat, precipitation, and wind scores - will now be incorporated into Eli Reports for strata and condominium properties across all of Canada, extending coverage beyond the original agreement's British Columbia-only scope to more than 30,000 condo and strata buildings nationwide.

The Eli Report is used by realtors, buyers, owners, property managers, and strata councils to assess the condition and risk profile of multi-family residential buildings. With this expansion, AISIX's full suite of climate risk intelligence will now inform property decisions for condominium and strata communities from coast to coast, giving stakeholders outside of BC access to the same localized climate risk insights that have been available to BC strata owners since the partnership was first established in April 2024.

"This expansion reflects the growing recognition that climate risk isn't a BC problem, it's a national one. Every strata council in Canada should have access to the same level of climate risk transparency we've been providing in BC," said Dr. Gio Roberti, CEO of AISIX Solutions.

"By integrating AISIX's climate risk intelligence into Eli Report nationwide, we are giving Canadian condo and strata communities a clearer, more practical view of the environmental risks that can affect long-term asset planning, insurance considerations, and owner confidence. This expanded partnership helps bring consistent, localized climate risk insight into the hands of the people making important property decisions every day," said Thomas Beattie, CEO of OctoAI Technologies Corp.

About the Expanded Agreement

Original scope: British Columbia condo and strata properties

Expanded scope: condo and strata properties across Canada

Data provided: AISIX wildfire, heat, precipitation, and wind risk scores

For more information about AISIX Solutions products, please visit www.aisix.ca or book a demo.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging advancements in data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. provides auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

About OctoAI Technologies Corp.

OctoAI Technologies Corp. is a leader in condo intelligence. OctoAI provides automated condo and strata document review for realtors, buyers, owners, and property managers through its flagship Eli Report platform (elireport.com). OctoAI provides deeper insights into building condition, budgets, capital planning, and risk to support informed decision-making across Canada to support those living in and serving multi-family residential communities. Learn more at octoai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target", and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of Fire Alerts and WildfireScore, and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

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