Nokia Oyj: Nokia accelerates AI-RAN adoption as global operators embrace AI-native network evolution on NVIDIA platforms

Nokia accelerates AI-RAN adoption as global operators embrace AI-native network evolution on NVIDIA platforms

A1 Group, Chunghwa Telecom, du, e&, Mobily, stc, TPG Telecom and Zain Saudi are among a growing number of operators advancing AI-RAN proofs of concept and live trials with Nokia, using NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer.

Operator engagement now spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, highlighting growing industry momentum toward AI-native networks for 5G and 6G.

Nokia's AI-RAN platform has already delivered more than 20% improvements in spectral efficiency, with a roadmap to deliver further software-driven efficiency gains in both 2027 and 2028.

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced growing global momentum for AI-RAN, with operators across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East advancing AI-RAN from early evaluation to lab and live field trials, accelerating the evolution toward AI-native 6G networks. Expanding engagement with A1 Group, Chunghwa Telecom, du, e&, Mobily, stc, TPG Telecom, and Zain Saudi demonstrates how AI-RAN is rapidly moving from industry vision to commercial reality. In addition, trials with operators previously announced, including NTT DOCOMO, INC., continue to progress steadily.

The announcement builds on Nokia's recent AI-RAN milestones, including the launch of the industry's first commercial AI-native RAN platform; evaluations with T-Mobile, SoftBank and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison; a growing number of OEM partners; and expanded collaboration with NVIDIA on AI-RAN platform and software development tools. Together, these developments are transforming radio networks into programmable platforms supporting both connectivity and AI workloads; they are also accelerating the development of an open AI-RAN ecosystem and demonstrating the readiness of AI-RAN technologies for commercial deployment.

Nokia's AI-RAN platform has already delivered more than 20% improvements in spectral efficiency through AI-powered radio innovations and is advancing toward further spectral efficiency gains through a continuous software innovation roadmap extending through 2027 and 2028. This enables operators to increase capacity, improve network economics and create new service opportunities by extracting greater value from existing spectrum and infrastructure investments, reducing reliance on traditional hardware refresh cycles.

Remy Pascal, Practice Leader, Mobile infrastructure at Omdia, said: "The breadth of operator engagement announced by Nokia shows that AI-RAN is evolving from a research topic into a strategic priority for a growing number of service providers. What's notable is the diversity of operators across regions, reflecting an emerging industry consensus that AI will be essential to continue improving network performance and operational efficiency, and to the evolution toward 6G. As deployments mature, collaboration between operators, vendors and the broader ecosystem will be critical to realizing AI-RAN's full potential."

As AI applications drive new traffic patterns, increased uplink demand and growing requirements for distributed computing, operators are seeking new ways to improve network capacity, spectral efficiency and monetization opportunities. Nokia's AI-RAN platform combines its AI-native anyRAN software with NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer to help operators unlock greater performance from existing spectrum assets, enabling software-defined architecture for 5G with a software upgrade path to 6G and laying the foundation for future AI-native networks.

Emma Falck, President of Mobile Infrastructure at Nokia, said: "The growing ecosystem of partners across regions demonstrates that AI-RAN is becoming a shared industry priority, enabling more intelligent, efficient and software-driven networks. Operators need a new approach that helps them increase capacity, improve network economics and deliver the services for AI-native workloads. Today's expansion of the AI-RAN ecosystem helps accelerate that transition, giving operators a clearer path to delivering new services and greater value from their existing network investments."

Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA, said: "AI-RAN will transform the mobile network into one of the world's largest distributed AI infrastructures. With NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer and Nokia's AI-RAN software, operators can build software-defined networks that continuously improve in performance and efficiency, while supporting entirely new AI services at the edge. Global operator momentum demonstrates that AI-RAN is becoming the foundation for 5G Advanced today and then software upgradable to AI-native 6G tomorrow."

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