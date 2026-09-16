Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Reports Multiple Holes With Visible Gold And Up To 13.81 g/t Au Over 4.85 Meters From Golden Gate Zone, 5.27 g/t AuEq Over 9.85 Meters From Surebet Zone At The High-Grade Gold Surebet Discovery that Remains ...

Assay results for drill holes GD-26-414, GD-26-426, GD-26-439, GD-26-450, and GD-26-478 confirm mineable widths and grades of gold-mineralization over broad intervals confirming the continuity that has significantly expanded the high-grade core of the Surebet system that remains open for expansion both laterally and to depth.

Additionally, the recently discovered volcanic wedge zones have been renamed to Big Bulk Zones based on the broad extent of gold mineralization with confirmed intervals of 10 - 58 meters with grades ranging from 0.39 g/t AuEq up to 2.04 g/t AuEq. This demonstrates strong untapped potential of this extensive gold system for expansion, that could be amiable to low-cost bulk mining methods. The Big Bulk Zones are all located above the valley floor located between the higher grade Bonanza and Golden Gate Zones; they remain open for expansion both laterally as well as to depth.

Drill hole GD-26-478 intersected a mineralized interval that assayed 13.81 g/t Au over 4.85 meters, including 21.45 g/t Au over 3.09 meters Au only assays, AuEq assays pending) . This volcanic-hosted interval is part of the Golden Gate Zone in the Western part of the mineralized system and is characterized by multiple quartz-sulphide veins with numerous occurrences of Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE) associated with galena, sphalerite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite; see Figures 1a, 1b and 3.



An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ab0a93c-ab83-40bc-8956-bf256e1118de



- For reported assay intervals for Au and AuEq calculations please see QA/QC Section on page 18 An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22ce5325-20ce-44f0-b74b-2a8c1882b720



Au only assays, AuEq assays pending)

Drill hole GD-26-414 intersected a mineralized interval that assayed 10.26 g/t AuEq over 5.00 meters, including 18.30 g/t AuEq over 2.80 meters (only Au assays previously reported, see news reported on August 10, 2026) . This intercept is part of the recently discovered Golden Gate Zone vein that is part of the 480 meter Northeastern step-out expansion this year, where mineralization consists of a broad quartz-sulphide vein and associated veinlets in the surrounding host rock containing several occurrences of VG-NE associated with massive pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena and minor chalcopyrite; see Figures 2a, 2b and 3.



An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51f401b3-ae97-4f0d-b0da-3779c4e0fc0a



- For reported assay intervals for Au and AuEq calculations please see QA/QC Section on page 18 An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ab482aa-e7d2-48c5-b46e-81cbff64766b



(only Au assays previously reported, see news reported on August 10, 2026)

The expanded Golden Gate Zone has a strike of 1.6 km E-W and 1.5 km N-S defining an area of 1.17 Km 2 . Based on 2025 data, the Golden Gate Zone contains 18 lodes up to 14 meters with a combined thickness of up to 49 meters and with intercepts up to 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 g/t Au and 3.96 g/t Ag) over 39.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-260) and remains open for expansion; see Figure 3.



An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7286b2fb-c60c-4663-bfca-11b8c6560039





Drill hole GD-26-426 intersected an interval in the Surebet Zone that assayed 5.27 g/t AuEq over 9.85 meters, within an extensive zone of 23.50 m grading 2.55 g/t AuEq (only Au assays previously reported, see news reported on August 21, 2026) . Mineralization consists of breccia and stockwork containing VG-NE associated with massive to stringer galena, sphalerite, and pyrrhotite; see Figures 4a and 4b.



An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf860ab0-2bd6-4608-8105-081b7226139e



- For reported assay intervals for Au and AuEq calculations please see QA/QC Section on page 18 An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bea7e4f-475b-4aed-a6dd-cef8e7b3ab6c



(only Au assays previously reported, see news reported on August 21, 2026)

Drill hole GD-26-450 intersected the Surebet Zone that assayed 4.42 g/t AuEq over 6.96 meters, including 5.32 g/t AuEq over 5.00 meters, within a wider interval of 3.06 g/t AuEq over 12.97 meters. Mineralization is present in the form of sediment-hosted quartz breccia and stockwork veins that contain VG-NE, galena, sphalerite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite; see Figure 5a, and 5b.



An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dccee0b-0acb-4fb9-9d5e-c3356e48c245



- For reported assay intervals for Au and AuEq calculations please see QA/QC Section on page 18 An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4920743a-2176-42f8-ab14-1b8583db69d9





Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE) has been intersected in multiple veins and shear zones from 52 out of 92 holes drilled in 2026 continuing to confirm consistency of gold mineralization widely disseminated throughout the Surebet system that remains open laterally and at depth; see Figures 6a, 6b, 6c, 6d and 6e.



An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/272149aa-0499-49bb-8395-263b812651cd

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14dbd241-9bbc-43e1-be2e-51951f2a4c1c

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0823284f-798f-4167-9af4-40ac0501f250

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c239d56-9852-4d45-a36c-d8987d787088

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/870335f4-69e7-419d-a1e7-eae57a0e511c





All drill holes from the 2026 drill program completed to date have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization which typically coincide with high-grade gold mineralization. 92 out of 97 drill holes have been completed with a total of 45,616 meters drilled thus far in 2026.

Only 9 holes with complete gold equivalent (AuEq) assays have been reported to date from a total of 97 drill holes for this year's program; many more assays to come.

The fully funded 2026 drill program comprises approximately 50,000 meters of systematic drilling, including 7 drill rigs targeting expansion of the known gold mineralization laterally and at depth, focused on the Bonanza, Eldorado, Golden Gate, Surebet and Whopper Zones.

The total footprint of the Surebet system is 2.01 km2, which represents a 12% increase compared to 1.8 km2 defined prior to the 2026 drilling season. The Bonanza Zone has been expanded to 1.51 km2 from 1.27 Km2 (a 19% increase) and the Golden Gate Zone has been expanded to 1.17 Km2 from 0.85 Km2 (a 38% increase); see news August 24, 2026.





TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQX: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to report assay results for drill holes GD-26-414, GD-26-426, GD-26-439, GD-26-450, and GD-26-478 from the Surebet Discovery on its 100% owned Golddigger Property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. All reported holes contain substantial gold-mineralization characterized by the widespread presence of VG-NE that continues to demonstrate increased confidence in the continuity as well as the expansion potential of the Surebet System. All drill holes completed during the 2026 program have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization, with 92 out of 97 planned holes completed for a total of 45,616 meters drilled to date.

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: "Assay results for these announced holes from the Surebet and Golden Gate Zones confirms additional gold-mineralization over broad intervals increasing confidence in the continuity and expansion potential of the high-grade part of the Surebet system that remains open. As well, the Bonanza Zone is located at the contact between sediments above and volcanics below, where the Golden Gate Zone comes together to form a broad mineralized zone where our newly discovered volcanic Big Bulk Zone is located, previously known as the wedge zone. I would also point out that all mineralized zones have multiple occurrences of visible gold in all the three distinct rock packages. Instead of getting near the edges of the system, it continues to expand. Drilling into the system at depth is still well above the valley floor, which is leading us to believe that the magmatic feeder zone, or zones, for the entire system is at or below the valley floor. As we do exploration drilling deeper and laterally, the Surebet system keeps getting larger. We look forward to announcing several gold equivalent assay results from a further 88 holes from the 2026 drill program".

Drill hole GD-26-478 (Pad 20, Azimuth 75, Dip 72) intersected a mineralized interval that assayed 13.81 g/t Au over 4.85 meters, including 21.45 g/t Au over 3.45 meters (Au only assays, AuEq assays pending). This interval is hosted in the volcanic package and consists of multiple quartz-sulphide veins containing numerous VG-NE occurrences associated with galena, sphalerite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite. This interval is part of the Golden Gate Zone and is located in the western side of the known mineralized system.

Drill hole GD-26-414 (Pad 1, Azimuth 115, Dip 81) intersected a newly discovered Golden Gate Zone vein that is part of the 480 meter Northeastern step-out expansion this year, that assayed 10.26 g/t AuEq over 5.00 meters, including 18.30 g/t AuEq over 2.80 meters (only Au assays previously reported, see news reported on August 10, 2026). Mineralization consists of a broad quartz-sulphide vein and associated veinlets in the surrounding host rock containing several occurrences of VG-NE associated with massive pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena and minor chalcopyrite.

Drill hole GD-26-426 (Pad 15, Azimuth 310, Dip 79) intersected a Surebet Zone interval that assayed 5.27 g/t AuEq over 9.85 meters, within an extensive zone of 23.50 m grading 2.55 g/t AuEq (only Au assays previously reported, see news reported on August 10, 2026). Mineralization includes breccia and stockwork veining containing VG-NE associated with massive to stringer galena, sphalerite, and pyrrhotite.

Drill hole GD-26-450 (Pad 11, Azimuth 310, Dip 64) intersected a Surebet Zone interval that assayed 4.42 g/t AuEq over 6.96 meters, including 5.32 g/t AuEq over 5.00 meters, within a wider interval of 3.06 g/t AuEq over 12.97 meters. Mineralization occurs in sediment-hosted quartz breccia and stockwork veins that contain VG-NE, galena, sphalerite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite.

Drill hole GD-26-439 (Pad 6, Azimuth 38, Dip 58) intersected 4.97 g/t AuEq over 2.95 meters, including 14.49 g/t AuEq over 1.00 meters in the Surebet Zone.

All drill holes completed during the 2026 drill program have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization which typically coincides with high-grade gold mineralization. 92 out of 97 planned drill holes have been completed with a total of 45,616 meters drilled thus far in 2026.

Table 1: Gold and gold equivalent assay results.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % Pb % Zn % AuEq (g/t) GD-26-478

Interval 237.00 241.85 4.85 13.81 Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Including 238.76 241.85 3.09 21.45 Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Including 240.70 241.85 1.15 37.34 Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending Assays Pending GD-26-414

Interval 509.00 514.00 5.00 9.87 12.76 0.02 0.42 0.40 10.26 Including 510.00 512.80 2.80 17.61 22.46 0.04 0.75 0.71 18.30 Including 510.91 511.66 0.75 65.65 80.94 0.12 2.79 2.60 68.17 GD-26-426

Interval 272.00 295.50 23.50 2.16 17.77 0.02 0.27 0.18 2.55 Including 276.50 289.35 12.85 3.70 24.94 0.02 0.37 0.25 4.24 Including 279.50 289.35 9.85 4.62 31.41 0.03 0.47 0.22 5.27 Including 279.50 281.00 1.50 14.22 46.65 0.04 0.89 0.30 15.21 Including 288.00 289.35 1.35 16.86 120.00 0.08 1.81 0.75 19.33 GD-26-450

Interval 324.54 337.51 12.97 2.47 25.49 0.02 0.47 0.36 3.06 Including 324.54 331.50 6.96 3.49 39.86 0.03 0.77 0.58 4.42 Including 326.50 331.50 5.00 4.22 48.15 0.03 0.91 0.62 5.32 Including 327.48 328.50 1.02 11.68 105.00 0.02 1.97 1.76 14.14 GD-26-439

Interval 204.55 207.50 2.95 4.26 39.30 0.01 0.23 0.13 4.97 Including 205.55 206.55 1.00 12.49 112.00 0.01 0.68 0.35 14.49



Table 2: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Length (m) GD-26-478 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456862 6162597 1442 75 72 454 GD-26-450 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457144 6163026 1674 310 64 540 GD-26-439 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457444 6163164 1709 38 58 369 GD-26-426 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457189 6163130 1704 310 79 642 GD-26-414 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457719 6162968 1490 115 81 578



Surebet Discovery Highlights

100% of the drill holes completed prior to the 2026 drill season have intersected gold mineralization, clearly demonstrating remarkable grade continuity and widths, with over 1,500 diamond drill hole intercepts (pierce points); ~77% have 25 - 50 meter spacings . Demonstrating the geological team has a great understanding of the system and its predictability.

. Demonstrating the geological team has a great understanding of the system and its predictability. The most recent ore mineralization model incorporating all available data prior to the 2026 drill program identified five (5) stacked gold-mineralized vein systems/zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes/veins and multiple subvertical Eocene-aged dyke swarms. A good analogy for the stacked veins that are gently-dipping is the Pogo Mine in Alaska. (see Table 3 and Figure 7).

Table 3: Five main modelled gold rich zones and dykes, see isometric view in Figure 7 below.

Zone Number of lodes/veins Dimensions Key Intercept Status Bonanza 5 1.8 km x 1.8 km x 19 m 8.35 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Surebet 9 1.2 km x 1.0 km x 19 m 21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Golden Gate 18 1.6 km x 1.5 km x 14 m 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m Remains Open Whopper 12 1.0 km x 1.0 km x 6 m 32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m Remains Open Eldorado 2 1.0 km x 900 m x 5 m 13.93 g/t AuEq over 5.75 m Remains Open Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m 12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m Remains Open





An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61a15a13-ce40-4726-8587-a0ab5e7903bf





355 out of 386 drill holes representing 92% of holes drilled between 2021 - 2025 at Surebet contain VG-NE (see Figure 8):



An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e2bb485-fb8a-42ef-8fee-48863e4a6336





High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion.

Metallurgical testing conducted on a composite core sample resulted in metal recoveries of 92.2% for Au, 86.5% for Ag, 94.2% for Pb and 96.9% for Zn achieved through a combination of simple gravity and flotation circuits. The gravity-only recoveries amount to 48.8% Au and 10.3% Ag with a crush size of 327 micrometer (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).

The consistent continuity, widths and grade of ore mineralization demonstrated by >156,000 meters of drilling in multiple stacked lodes/veins confirms that the 2.01 km2 Surebet Discovery continues to demonstrate strong potential to become one of the most significant high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years.

The best hole drilled to date from the gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units is GD-23-157 that assayed 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters, including 33.75 g/t AuEq (30.39 g/t Au and 150.42 g/t Ag) over 14.00 meters, including 50.27 g/t AuEq (45.27 g/t Au and 225.42 g/t Ag) over 9.00 meters (see news release dated August 15, 2023). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.

The best hole drilled to date from the precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units is GD-24-260 from the Golden Gate Zone that assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.

The best hole drilled to date from the Big Bulk Zone previously reported as the volcanic wedge zone is GD-24-291 that assayed 1.97.52 g/t AuEq (1.92 Au and 1.85 Ag) over 33 meters (see news release dated August 31, 2026). This zone is composed of dense networks of thin mineralized veinlets interpreted to represent distributed fractures filled by mineralized fluids within structural interaction damage zones developed around the Bonanza-Golden Gate junctions. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.

The best hole drilled to date from the Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.

A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process at Surebet and suggests a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system hosted in three distinct rock types. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.

The Golddigger Property is located adjacent to tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to existing infrastructure including the town of Kitsault proximal to a permitted mine site on private property.





About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% owned and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has shown predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush, including 48.8% recovery of free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows no presence of deleterious elements (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated adjacent to tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resources Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill program to date for a total of 64,364 meters. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1.416.488.2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Disclaimer

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Protocol

Core Samples Handling & Sampling

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill program is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2025 exploration programs. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is selectively sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Samples are selected from continuous intervals of mineralization and/or other relevant geological features, including shoulder samples that extend for 3 meters into adjacent unmineralized and/or unaltered country rock. Along barren core intervals devoid of mineralization or significant geological features, one 1 meter sample is collected every ten meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE) or visibly high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Surface Samples Handling & Sampling

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate samples weighing anywhere between 0.5 and 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample site locations were recorded using handheld GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

Samples Analysis

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations =5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via IMS-230 and ICF6xx methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) Calculation

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) values are provided for comparative purposes only and do not include metal recovery factors given that known metallurgical recoveries are only based on preliminary test work and may not be representative of all mineralization styles or zones. Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: 4,222.08 Au USD/oz, Ag 67.76 USD/oz, Cu 6.43 USD/lbs, Pb 1,967.13 USD/ton and Zn 3,578.25 USD/ton (updated on August 4, 2026) using the formula below:

AuEq = ((Au ppm) * (Au $/ g)) + ((Ag ppm) * (Ag $/ g)) + ((Cu ppm) * (Cu $/ g)) + ((Zn ppm) * (Zn $/ g)) + ((Pb ppm) * (Pb $/ g)) (Au $/ g)

There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located, such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

Reported Drill Intervals and Assays

Drill core intervals are reported as drill lengths, where the true width is estimated to be 80-90% of the length. The widths of the mineralized intervals were defined to reflect both the assay results and the mineralized veining observed in drill core. Veining constrains the local width of the mineralized zone, while assay results define the grade distribution within that zone. Reported intervals are therefore intended to represent geologically meaningful zone widths at the point of intersection.

The reported assays of drill intervals were calculated as length-weighted average grades using the individual sample assay results and their corresponding sample lengths. The average grade for each interval was determined by dividing the sum of the products of each sample grade and sample length by the total sampled interval length (S[grade × sample length] / S[sample length]). This method accounts for variations in sample length and provides a representative average grade over the reported interval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Figure 1a.

Highlights of Hole GD-26-478

Figure 1b.

Geology cross section of GD-26-478 and GD-26-450

Figure 2a.

Highlights of Hole GD-26-414

Figure 2b.

Geology Cross section of GD-26-414

Figure 3.

Plan view map showing locations of GD-26-414 & GD-26-478, plus highlighting the expansion of the Gol...

Figure 4a.

Highlights of Hole GD-26-426

Figure 4b.

Geology cross section of GD-26-426

Figure 5a.

Highlights of Hole GD-26-450

Figure 5b.

Geology cross section of GD-26-450 and GD-26-478

Figure 6a.

Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE)

Figure 6b.

Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE) cont'

Figure 6c.

Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE) cont'

Figure 6d.

Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE) cont'

Figure 6e.

Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE) cont'

Figure 7.

Isometric View of the Surebet Discovery Ore Mineralization Model

Figure 7.

Plan View Map of Surebet Discovery showing holes with VG-NE