Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Strengthens Newfoundland Presence in a Proven VMS Belt

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement for the Handcamp Property, a purchase agreement for the Springdale Property and has completed the staking of additional claims in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Both properties and the staked claims trend within the Roberts Arm VMS belt, host to the former high-grade Buchans VMS mine. The newly termed Rocky Pond VMS Project ("Rocky Pond") has the potential to enhance the Company's discovery profile in a VMS belt known for gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. It will also complement the Company's Gold Anchor Project located in one of Canada's most prospective gold belts in central Newfoundland (see Map 1 and Map 2).

Key Rocky Pond Highlights:

Gold-rich VMS zone identified: Handcamp Zone hosts gold-rich VMS mineralization (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag) trending for 1,200 metres across shallow depths and remains open along strike and depth.

Handcamp Zone - near-surface drill hole mineralization: 1.96 g/t AuEq over 25.05 m from 13.05 m, including 3.50 g/t AuEq over 11.60 m (H22-04) 2.20 g/t AuEq over 21.95 m from 10.20 m, including 3.98 g/t AuEq over 11.35 m (H22-03) 2.89 g/t AuEq over 11.85 m from 12.10 m, including 4.41 g/t AuEq over 7.30 m (H22-01) 2.61 g/t AuEq over 12.25 m from 68.45 m, and 2.92 g/t AuEq over 5.55 m (H22-10) 1.17 g/t AuEq over 26.25 m from 19.25 m, including 2.08 g/t AuEq over 11.05 m (H22-02) 2.38 g/t AuEq over 8.55 m from 27.60 m, including 4.58 g/t AuEq over 4.10 m (H22-14)



See table below for complete historical drill results. Lengths represent down-the-hole drill thicknesses.

On trend to the Buchans VMS mine: Project hosts a 40-kilometre-long trend of the prolific Roberts Arm VMS Belt northeast of the high-grade former producing Buchans VMS mine.

Additional surface mineralization identified: Loon Pond showing: two rock samples grading 8.35% Zn, 2.5% Pb, 0.75% Cu, 131.6 g/t Ag, 17.2 g/t Au and 9.15% Zn, 0.13% Pb, 0.13% Cu, 85.2 g/t Ag, 0.9 g/t Au.

Loon Pond is strategically located 15 kilometres northeast and on trend to the Handcamp Zone. Surface samples may not accurately reflect the true grade of the surrounding potential VMS system and should not be relied upon.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of Rocky Shore Gold, commented, "We are fortunate to have secured such a project as we believe it is an opportunity that may significantly enhance Rocky Shore's discovery profile. We are now firmly established in two exciting districts in central Newfoundland. At Rocky Pond, we are now located within a VMS belt hosting an existing high-grade gold-rich VMS prospect and a prime location where multiple gold-rich VMS discoveries are possible. We intend to fly the first-ever airborne VTEM survey over the entire project and integrate previous work to help determine the size of the Handcamp Zone mineralizing system, identify any enhanced areas yet to be tested and additional potential areas waiting to be discovered along the prospective 40-kilometre-long trend of the VMS belt. As we continue to drill our Gold Anchor Project, we look forward to announcing drill results shortly."

Map 1: Newfoundland and Rocky Shore's two projects (in red): Gold Anchor Project (Au) and Rocky Pond VMS Project (Au-Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu).

Map 2: Rocky Shore's Rocky Pond VMS Project: Geology of the Roberts Arm VMS Belt, Red Indian Line Fault, location of significant mineralization (Handcamp, Loon Pond) within the project on trend to former mines.

Table 1: Handcamp Zone Drill Assay Highlights for 2022 drilling. The lengths below are drill hole lengths, as true thickness is not known currently.

Hole* From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Zn

% Cu

% Pb

% AuEq

g/t** H22-01 12.10 23.95 11.85 2.57 19.35 0.49 0.04 0.28 2.89 including 12.10 19.40 7.30 3.94 29.01 0.70 0.06 0.42 4.41 H22-02 19.25 45.50 26.25 1.05 7.57 0.21 0.02 0.07 1.17 including 19.25 30.30 11.05 1.92 11.32 0.31 0.02 0.09 2.08 H22-03 10.20 32.15 21.95 2.00 12.42 0.36 0.02 0.20 2.20 including 10.20 21.55 11.35 3.64 21.42 0.65 0.04 0.36 3.98 H22-04 13.05 38.10 25.05 1.70 13.53 0.34 0.06 0.29 1.96 including 13.05 24.65 11.60 3.06 22.86 0.50 0.12 0.51 3.50 H22-05 17.90 21.55 3.65 1.89 16.88 0.66 0.05 0.36 2.26 H22-06 20.10 37.60 17.50 1.13 8.35 0.28 0.02 0.11 1.29 including 20.10 31.10 11.00 1.53 10.64 0.30 0.02 0.10 1.70 H22-07 27.10 35.50 8.40 0.22 4.00 0.16 0.07 0.16 0.37 H22-08 20.15 25.15 5.00 0.19 4.07 0.44 0.06 0.11 0.40 H22-09 31.05 53.75 22.70 0.84 2.46 0.50 0.02 0.24 0.99 H22-10 68.45 80.70 12.25 2.28 20.81 0.35 0.05 0.29 2.61 and 95.45 101.00 5.55 2.99 4.58 0.05 0.01 0.03 2.92 H22-11 36.95 43.90 6.95 2.14 20.53 0.49 0.02 0.32 2.49 H22-12 39.70 51.30 11.60 0.38 5.86 0.39 0.02 0.13 0.56 H22-13 59.50 82.10 22.60 0.47 5.08 0.34 0.02 0.17 0.64 H22-14 27.60 36.15 8.55 1.52 30.15 1.02 0.27 0.46 2.38 Including 27.60 31.70 4.10 3.03 59.71 1.41 0.53 0.82 4.58 H22-17 43.55 54.65 11.10 0.69 22.16 1.09 0.18 0.42 1.41 including 43.55 47.85 4.30 1.54 51.46 1.24 0.38 0.48 2.85 H22-18 23.05 35.60 12.55 0.89 13.63 0.60 0.09 0.30 1.32 including 23.05 31.15 8.10 1.29 19.63 0.58 0.11 0.22 1.74 H22-19 48.00 64.40 16.40 0.77 5.71 0.44 0.05 0.20 0.98 including 48.00 49.85 1.85 3.31 24.15 1.06 0.23 0.90 4.02

*Holes H22-15 and 16 tested additional targets with no significant values. **Metal equivalent grades (AuEq) are for illustrative purposes only to express the combined value of gold, silver, zinc, lead and copper as a single metal grade. Metal equivalent grades are calculated with September 3, 2026, spot prices using USD$4475/oz gold, USD$66.87/oz silver, USD$1.84/pound zinc, USD$0.85/pound lead and USD$6.52/pound copper. Metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be 95% for gold and silver, 85% for copper and 80% for zinc and lead. The following equation is used to calculate AuEq = (percent Cu / 100 X lbs/tonne X price per pound Cu X recovery)/price of Au per gram + (percent Zn / 100 X lbs/tonne X price per pound Zn X recovery)/price of Au per gram) + (percent Pb / 100 X lbs/tonne X price per pound Pb X recovery)/price of Au per gram + (Ag g/t X price of Ag per gram / price Au per gram) + (g/t Au X recovery). Rocky Shore has not verified the accuracy of the values in Table 1.

Table 2: Handcamp Zone drill hole summary

Hole ID Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip Length H22-01 5459297.0 567585.0 221.0 110.0 -42 44.70 H22-02 5459297.0 567585.0 221.0 110.0 -70 95.00 H22-03 5459306.4 567582.9 219.7 102.7 -45 53.00 H22-04 5459306.4 567582.9 219.7 102.7 -68 74.00 H22-05 5459326.0 567589.6 221.6 100.6 -50 29.00 H22-06 5459287.0 567571.3 221.2 100.0 -55 62.00 H22-07 5459023.7 567468.3 235.2 110.9 -50 96.82 H22-08 5459035.0 567479.1 234.4 115.7 -50 32.00 H22-09 5458764.1 567333.7 238.5 109.9 -53 65.00 H22-10 5458735.0 567327.5 236.6 111.8 -50 134.00 H22-11 5458770.0 567311.0 236.6 112.0 -50 65.00 H22-12 5459269.0 567558.0 221.0 105.0 -50 64.40 H22-13 5459304.0 567544.0 224.5 111.9 -52 105.00 H22-14 5459164.0 567514.0 223.5 105.0 -52 71.60 H22-15 5459118.0 567100.0 235.5 70.0 -50 93.40 H22-16 5459228.5 567197.4 237.8 70.0 -50 128.00 H23-17 5458945.0 567440.0 229.3 105.0 -55 63.00 H23-18 5458934.0 567448.0 232.4 105.0 -54 66.00 H23-19 5458969.0 567427.0 232.2 105.0 -50 72.00

The Handcamp Property Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Handcamp Property Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement"), the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has been granted an exclusive option (the "Option") to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in and to the Handcamp Property, in consideration for the cash payments, issuance of common shares of Rocky Shore and exploration expenditures set forth below. Upon the exercise of the Option, the optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty over the Handcamp Property and certain additional claims within the project area. Rocky Shore, through its wholly owned subsidiary, shall have a right of first refusal on any proposed sale or transfer of the 2.0% NSR.

DUE DATE CASH SHARES EXPENDITURES Within 10 business days from the Option $150,000 $200,000 worth of Rocky Shore shares N/A On or before 1st anniversary $100,000 $300,000 worth of Rocky Shore shares $500,000 On or before 2nd anniversary $100,000 $375,000 worth of Rocky Shore shares $750,000 On or before 3rd anniversary $100,000 $525,000 worth of Rocky Shore shares $1,000,000

Following exercise of the Option, the optionor will also be entitled to receive additional common shares of Rocky Shore upon the receipt by the Company's subsidiary of a NI 43-101 technical report disclosing a mineral resource estimate for the Handcamp Property, as follows: (i) 2,000,000 common shares within ten business days following receipt of an NI 43-101 technical report disclosing a mineral resource estimate of not less than 500,000 and not more than 1,000,000 gold equivalent ounces; and (ii) 3,000,000 common shares within ten business days following receipt of an NI 43-101 technical report disclosing a mineral resource estimate of greater than 1,000,000 gold equivalent ounces.

The initial cash payment and share issuance under the Option remain subject to customary closing conditions. The Option will be exercised, and the one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Handcamp Property will be acquired, upon the completion of the cash payment, share issuances and exploration expenditures described above.

The Springdale Property Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of the Springdale Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Springdale Property for $30,000 cash and 285,000 common shares of Rocky Shore. The vendors shall retain an aggregate 2.5% NSR. Rocky Shore's subsidiary may repurchase 60% of the NSR (representing a 1.5% NSR), at any time, for aggregate cash payments of $1,500,000 . Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary shall also have a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

The completion of the Purchase Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Any shares issued by the Company pursuant to the Purchase Agreement and the Option Agreement, will be subject to appropriate exemptions, including, but not limited to, the prospectus exemption set forth in Section 2.13 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, and any other requirements under applicable securities laws and regulations. The counterparties to the Option Agreement and the Purchase Agreement deal at arm's length with the Company.

Qualified Person

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the historical documentation for all properties and has approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project and Rocky Pond VMS Project both located in central Newfoundland. Gold Anchor is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in this emerging gold district. The project hosts the orogenic-hosted, near-surface bulk-tonnage Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and structurally controlled orogenic gold targets, including the Lucky 13 Gold Zone, along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor, located on trend and southwest of major gold discoveries and deposits. The Rocky Pond VMS Project is located within the Roberts Arm VMS Belt that hosts the world-class former-producing Buchans VMS mine. The project hosts the Handcamp gold-rich VMS Zone and multiple additional VMS showings within a 40-kilometre trend of the prolific VMS belt.

Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of the additional noted properties and the advancement of the Company's properties post-acquisition. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Rocky Shore to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral exploration, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although Rocky Shore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Rocky Shore cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Rocky Shore does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-strengthens-newfoundland-presence-in-a-proven-vms%c2%a0belt-1221405