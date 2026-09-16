Open Text Corporation: OpenText, Cohere Partner to Combine Trusted Data with Agentic AI

Partnership combines OpenText's trusted data and context with Cohere's North platform and models to help organizations build, connect, and orchestrate agentic AI from pilot to production

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in data management and context for enterprise AI, and Cohere, the world's leading sovereign AI company, today announced a strategic partnership at the ALL IN AI conference to bring trusted agentic AI to governments and regulated industries.

Together, OpenText and Cohere provide complementary layers of the AI stack for the agentic enterprise. As the data and context layer, OpenText unlocks enterprise data, including unstructured, operational and transactional data, and gives agentic AI the context it needs. Cohere provides the application and orchestration layer through North, its secure, privately deployable agentic AI platform, together with its cutting-edge enterprise AI models for powering complex automations. Clients have the choice of where it all runs: on-premises, or in a private, public, or sovereign cloud depending on their security, data, and deployment requirements.

"Data is not the supporting act; it is what gives agentic AI the context it needs to perform," said Ayman Antoun, Chief Executive Officer, OpenText. "OpenText brings the data and context layer, while Cohere brings the orchestration and models that turn that data into agentic AI that acts with purpose. Together, we give clients what they need to build the agentic enterprise."

Expected to reach clients in early 2027, the OpenText and Cohere agentic solution is purpose built for governments and organizations in highly regulated sectors, where AI agents must reason over trusted data and act across systems without sacrificing control over data location, security, or deployment. OpenText's data and context layer already runs inside the world's top 20 federal governments, along with healthcare systems, financial institutions, insurers, and global supply chains, through its Content, Business Network, IT Operations Management (ITOM), and Cybersecurity solutions.

"Enterprises and governments need AI that can work with their most important data while keeping them in control of where that data lives and how it is used," said Aidan Gomez, Co-founder and CEO of Cohere. "By bringing North and our models together with OpenText's trusted data and context, we're giving organizations a secure path to move agentic AI from pilot to production and put it to work across the systems and workflows their teams rely on every day."

OpenText brings clients a world-class ecosystem of partners that together deliver the full AI stack they need to deploy agentic AI. The OpenText and Cohere partnership will include product development, integration of Cohere's agentic platform and models into OpenText Aviator AI agents, coordinated go-to-market execution, and a strategic reseller relationship through SOLEX, enabling OpenText to offer Cohere-supported solutions both on-premises and through OpenText Cloud.

Two Canadian AI Leaders With Global Reach

OpenText was founded in Canada in 1991 and serves more than 120,000 enterprise clients in 180 countries. Cohere was founded in Toronto in 2019 and is the world's leading sovereign AI company building cutting-edge foundation models and end-to-end AI products for enterprise and public sector organizations. Together, the companies extend a common foundation in trust and security to regulated markets worldwide, where deployment choice and control over data matter most.

About OpenText

OpenText is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for enterprise AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

About Cohere

Cohere, founded in 2019, is the world's leading sovereign AI company building foundations models and end-to-end AI products to solve real-world business problems. Cohere partners with organizations to deliver seamless integration, customization and user-friendly solutions. Its all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy and deployment flexibility across clouds, private environments and on-premises. Headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco, Cohere operates additional offices in London, New York, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide. The company has raised ~1.6 billion USD from strategic investors (AMD Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Oracle, Cisco), institutional investors (Radical Ventures, Inovia Capital, PSP Investments, HOOPP, BDC, Nexxus), and AI pioneers including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtsaun. For more information, visit Cohere.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or the "Company") regarding the anticipated benefits of the partnership between OpenText and Cohere, product development, and integration of Cohere's North platform and models into OpenText's enterprise AI Aviator portfolio, coordinated go-to-market activities, and the expected timing and availability of integrated capabilities.

These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

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SOURCE Open Text Corporation