SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Reports 1.60% Copper Equivalent Over 14.45 Meters in Hole GW26-33; Trenching Gold-Antimony Targets on Moose Lake Project

14.45 meter intercept includes 3.48% CuEq over 1.9 meters and 2.61% CuEq over 4.9 meters. Trenching underway on Company's Moose Lake Gold-Antimony Project

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company")is pleased to report a 14.45 meter ("m") core interval grading 1.60% copper equivalent ("Cu-Eq") from a semi-massive zone in hole GW26-33. This is in addition to the Company's new discoveries that resulted from testing VTEM plate models including the new discovery of massive sulphides 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan Zone in drillhole-GW26-36 reported in the August 14, 2026 news release.

Analytical results from Diamond Drill Hole GW26-33 include the following:

Cu Eq% values for GW26-33 are recovered grades calculated using a 95% recovery rate and metal prices for copper, nickel, and cobalt published September 14, 2026 on Daily Metal Price. Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged, and delivered to ALS in Moncton, NB for multi-element analysis. Samples that were over-limit for the ICP method were re-analyzed using method OG46. A series of blanks and standards samples are included at specific intervals for quality assurance. A total of 18 samples were collected from hole GW26-33.

Hole GW26-33 encountered the mineralized zone beginning at 33.15 core-meters from surface with initial 1.9 core-meter interval of mineralized zone grading 3.48% CuEq between 33.15-35.05 core-meters from surface. An additional sub-zone between 42.7-47.6 core-meters from surface returned 2.61% CuEq over 4.9 core meters. These intercepts are below the Granges zone.

The Company is pleased with the results and is awaiting assay results from hole GW26-36 that intersected a broad mineralized zone from 124.4 to 191.8m hosted in a coarse-grained gabbro. The mineralized zone contains several massive sulphide intervals including 126.5-128.6m, 140.7-142.0m, 142.35-142.4m, 144.5-144.7m, 151.0-151.7m along with semi-massive zones at 157.0-158.0m, 165.4-166.3m. This new sulphide discovery is located 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone.

MOOSE LAKE GOLD-ANTIMONY PROJECT

The Company has begun trenching on the Moose Lake gold-antimony project with a series of trenches on the Skull gold antimony occurrence. The Company uncovered the Skull zone with 8 trenches over a strike length of 250 meters. After the Skull was uncovered, the excavator moved southeast to the Moose Lake gold-antimony occurrence. The Company has traced the Moose Lake gold antimony zone over a strike length of 500 meters. According to preliminary field observations, the Skull and Moose Lake zones are epithermal quartz breccia deposits with visible stibnite (antimony) and arsenopyrite mineralization. Assays are pending on the first batch of 14 samples collected from Skull and submitted to ALS in Moncton for Multi-Element-ICP and Gold Fire-Assay-AA. The Moose Lake zone is open in all directions and trenching continues.

SLAM RESUMES DRILLING AFTER SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE

SLAM has recently resumed drilling on the Goodwin Project after a scheduled two-week break for maintenance on the contractor's drill rig and associated equipment. The Company utilized this time to assess the current drilling results, and field reconnaissance of future drilling locations, accessibility, and drill pads.

The Company is currently testing an anomaly 200-meters north of GW26-33. To date, the 2026 drilling program has drilled 2,754 meters on the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project along with an additional 554 meters on the Company's wholly owned Jake Lee Gold Project. A total of 1,014 samples has been collected from the Goodwin Project to date. In a May 27, 2026, news release, SLAM announced a 7,000-meter diamond drill contract for the 2026 Exploration season. The aim of the Company's Goodwin drilling program is to target anomalies identified from the 2026 VTEM Airborne Survey results. Each hole to date has successfully intercepted sulphide mineralization within the modelled plate anomalies save for hole GW26-35 that was abandoned due to poor ground conditions at 44-core-meters below ground surface. The Company is pleased with the results from the VTEM survey to date and have been able to identify numerous anomalous trends within the Project.

Figure 3 VTEM Aeromagnetic CVD - Copper-Nickel Occurrences

NBJMAP Grant Of $60,000

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has been awarded a grant of $60,000 by the Province of New Brunswick in support of the 2026 diamond drilling campaign on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. The Company wishes to thank the Province for its continued support and recognition of the strategic mineral potential at Goodwin.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

A total of 992 core samples has been collected from the 12 completed holes (GW26-26 through GW26-38, excluding the abandoned GW26-35) and submitted to ALS Chemex laboratory in Moncton for multi-element analysis using ME-ICP41. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference standards and blanks, were inserted at regular intervals in accordance with industry-standard protocols. All samples were collected, labelled and sealed by SLAM field personnel. Core is stored securely at the Company's core logging facility in Bathurst. Assay results will be reported in subsequent news releases as they are received.

About the Goodwin Project

The Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project covers 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres) in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick, Canada. Background on the VTEM survey, target generation and the design of the current 7,000 meter program is set out in the Company's news releases dated June 1 and June 17, 2026. Significant historical intercepts on the property include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.19% Cu-Eq, including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval, from hole GW24-02, as reported in a news release dated August 7, 2024.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company also holds the Jake Lee gold project, where a new gold vein discovered in 2025 has returned up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from channel samples, and the Menneval gold project, where a soil anomaly measuring approximately 3,000 by 2,500 meters has returned gold-bearing samples up to 0.683 g/t gold.

SLAM is a project generator and expects to receive further cash and share payments in 2026. In 2025, the Company received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) pursuant to the Wedge project agreement, and a cash payment of $60,000 plus 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

Qualifying Statement

Mike Taylor, P.Geo., President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Mike Taylor, President & CEO 506-623-8960 · mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President 902-273-2387 · jimmy@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the exploration potential of the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including that historical exploration results and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-reports-1.60-copper-equivalent-over-14.45-meters-in-hole-gw26-33-trenching-g-1221316