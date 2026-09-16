Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) (OTCQB: VTNMF) ("VTen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the first round of field geochemical soil sampling at the Company's Tanami Property (the "Property"), located in the Tanami District of the Northern Territory, Australia. The Property consists of four semi-contiguous granted exploration licenses ("ELs") EL 23848, EL 31402, EL 23874 and EL 23875, covering 1,237 sq km located in the Tanami Desert approximately 450km directly northwest of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia.

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: "The soil sampling went very well and samples are now in transit to the labs. I look forward to providing the Geochem results when they are received from the labs."

Figure 1 Field Geochem Program

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Figure 2 Samples Prepped for Delivery

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The soil geochemical activities for EL 23848 comprised a partial leach geochemical survey focusing on the margins of the Billabong Complex looking to locate significant REE mineralisation. The soil survey comprises 400m spaced ultra-fine soil samples along 9, 2.5km spaced lines for approximately 180 samples.

EL 23848 is considered prospective for (H)REE associated with the Archean Billabong Complex by analogy with the Northern Minerals Wolverine and satellite HREE deposits located in Western Australia. These deposits are hosted by the age-equivalent Archean Browns Range Dome Metamorphics and overlying younger Palaeoproterozoic metasediments.

Patial funding for this works program at EL23848 will be through utilization of the grant of $24,393 (inclusive of GST) the Company received from Northern Territory Department of Mining, Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations program towards Geochemical assessment on the property.

Qualified Person

D. Blair Way, B.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and President for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approved and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,237 km² strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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