Three co-development campaigns between Keychron and GIZMART have generated more than ¥1.1 billion in cumulative GMV, including Keychron Nape Pro and Keychron Orca echo

Keychron Orca echo concluded its campaign with ¥704.6 million in GMV, following two Keychron Nape Pro campaigns that generated approximately ¥420.4 million in combined GMV

Keychron and GIZMART are currently preparing their next co-development project, further extending their ongoing partnership

The Company's commerce ecosystem has gained further momentum, with registered membership on CoSTORY, the commerce platform through which GIZMART projects are offered, growing approximately 4.4x year over year to approximately 87 thousand members as of August 2026

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that the three co-development campaigns between GIZMART, the Company's content commerce and crowdfunding platform for tech gadgets and products, and Keychron, a global keyboard and peripheral device brand, have generated more than ¥1.1 billion in cumulative gross merchandise value ("GMV"),the total value of orders and pledges placed through the platform.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12240/314567_641b1681643e5a8c_001full.jpg

Since the launch of the first Keychron Nape Pro campaign on November 20, 2025, the co-development partnership between Keychron and GIZMART has expanded across three campaigns. The two Keychron Nape Pro campaigns generated ¥301.3 million and ¥119.1 million in GMV, respectively, while Keychron Orca echo, the second product co-developed by Keychron and GIZMART, concluded its campaign on September 14, 2026, with ¥ 704.6 million in GMV.

In addition to the three co-development campaigns, GIZMART has conducted two other crowdfunding campaigns featuring Keychron products: the Keychron T1 HE trackball, which generated ¥24.2 million in GMV, and the Keychron G6 HE UltraLight gaming mouse, which generated ¥13.1 million.

The collaboration has also continued beyond crowdfunding. Following its campaigns on GIZMART, Keychron Nape Pro, the first product co-developed by Keychron and GIZMART, entered general retail distribution in Japan and across multiple international markets, including markets in Asia, Europe and the United States. This has extended the partnership beyond crowdfunding and brought the jointly developed product to a broader customer base.

Building on the collaboration to date, Keychron and GIZMART are currently preparing their next co-development project as part of their ongoing partnership. Further details will be announced at a later date.

The Keychron Orca echo campaign further developed the Company's approach to community-driven commerce through ongoing engagement with prospective users. Throughout the campaign, GIZMART and Gizmodo Japan maintained multiple touchpoints with the community, including livestreams and in-person touch-and-try events. In a survey of purchasers, approximately 70% of respondents indicated that they discovered Keychron Orca echo through Gizmodo Japan.

The Company's commerce ecosystem has also gained significant momentum alongside the expansion of its content commerce initiatives. CoSTORY, the Company's content commerce and crowdfunding platform for unique and pre-market products, increased its registered membership from 19,566 in August 2025 to 86,494 in August 2026, representing approximately 4.4x year-over-year growth.

Together, these initiatives illustrate how the Company's media brands, engaged communities and commerce capabilities can support brands across multiple stages of product commercialization, from product discovery and community engagement through crowdfunding and broader retail distribution. The continued development of the GIZMART-Keychron partnership builds on the Company's content commerce strategy of extending its media ecosystem beyond traditional digital publishing into product development and commercialization.

"We are very pleased to see our collaboration with Keychron grow across multiple projects and surpass ¥1.1 billion in cumulative GMV. What began with Keychron Nape Pro has evolved through Keychron Orca echo into a deeper approach that brings together product development, editorial storytelling and ongoing engagement with our community. We are grateful to Keychron and to everyone who has supported these projects, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration while bringing the experience and insights gained through these initiatives to future partnerships," said Motoko Imada, Co-Founder and CEO of TNL Mediagene.



The Company intends to continue expanding its partnership with Keychron, with the next co-development project currently in preparation. The Company also intends to actively pursue collaboration opportunities with other brands, applying the experience and insights gained through these projects to further develop its content commerce business.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314567