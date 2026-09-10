Since its launch in September 2025, Business Insider Taiwan has reached more than 1.2 million website page views in August 2026, more than doubling from approximately 500,000 page views in June 2026

Business Insider Taiwan streamlines the translation and editing of multilingual content across English, Chinese, and Japanese through the Company's proprietary Agentic Newsroom, an AI-driven content management system, enabling journalists to focus on high-value local interviews and in-depth reporting

Business Insider Taiwan is expanding into original video and podcast programming with two flagship programs expected to roll out beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026: Insider Talk, focused on corporate decision-making, sustainability initiatives and AI transformation, and Health Insider, connecting medical expertise with biotechnology and healthcare innovation

Responding to the growing trends of connected TV ("CTV") viewing and long-form content, Business Insider Taiwan is focusing on AI transformation and sustainability practices as its two core themes, while creating new commercial opportunities for brands, including title sponsorships, sponsored topic initiatives and executive employer-branding partnerships

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that its digital media brand Business Insider Taiwan has reached a significant milestone less than one year after its launch in September 2025, recording more than 1.2 million website page views in August 2026, more than doubling from approximately 500,000 page views in June 2026. As Business Insider Taiwan approaches its first anniversary, the brand is also expanding the scope of its content offerings, with two new original flagship video and podcast programs expected to roll out beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The rapid audience growth reflects Business Insider Taiwan's focused strategy of combining precise localization with global business perspectives. The editorial team utilizes the Company's proprietary Agentic Newsroom, an AI-driven content management system, to streamline the translation and editing of multilingual content across English, Chinese, and Japanese, while adapting cross-border content to local language conventions. By freeing editors from repetitive processing tasks, the system enables the editorial team to dedicate significantly more capacity to high-value local interviews and in-depth reporting. Journalists remain responsible for editorial judgment and accuracy of the final published material.

Furthermore, platform data reveals strong reader engagement around authentic human stories involving long-term care, retirement planning, career transitions, and household finances. By integrating executive interviews, in-depth features on Taiwan's local industries, industry profiles, and Business Insider's extensive global business coverage, the platform has not only established a highly engaged business readership in Taiwan but has also attracted a significant international Chinese-speaking audience, with more than 30% of readers coming from overseas markets including Hong Kong, North America and Southeast Asia.

In response to reader enthusiasm for authentic human-centered insights and the global shift toward connected TV ("CTV") viewing and long-form content, Business Insider Taiwan is entering its second year with a new growth strategy centered on two original program franchises spanning video and podcast formats, with AI transformation and sustainability practices as its two core themes. Insider Talk, an original video interview program offering an inside look at corporate decision-making, will feature publicly listed companies advancing sustainability initiatives and AI transformation. Health Insider, an original podcast program, will connect medical expertise with emerging trends in biotechnology and healthcare innovation. Featuring premium 20-25-minute long-form video and in-depth podcast content, the two programs aim to meet market demand for business, finance, technology, and human-interest content.

The two programs will extend the brand's content experience beyond text-based reporting into in-depth conversations with business leaders and industry experts, while also creating a new commercial matrix for Business Insider Taiwan. Through the consistent production of these original program franchises, the brand plans to develop title sponsorships, individual episode partnerships, sponsored topic initiatives, executive employer-branding partnerships and forum events, significantly expanding the value it can offer brands and commercial partners.

"Business Insider Taiwan surpassing 1.2 million website page views in less than one year is a significant milestone that demonstrates the progress we have made in establishing a global media brand in the local market. Through the business audience data accumulated on our owned platforms, we are able to develop a more precise understanding of our reader profiles. By combining these audience insights with our upcoming original video and podcast content, we expect to use these insights to inform future product development and commercial decision-making, while building a solid foundation for the Group's long-term development in global markets," said Motoko Imada, Co-Founder and CEO of TNL Mediagene.

"Industry data indicates that demand for authentic human stories as well as long-form video content of more than 20 minutes featuring in-depth insights is growing significantly, while connected TV viewing and in-depth audio content are becoming increasingly important channels for senior and professional audiences seeking business insights. After establishing a stable digital readership during our first year, we have decided to take a more proactive step forward. By drawing on the firsthand experiences of CEOs from publicly listed companies and medical professionals, we aim to translate complex topics such as sustainability transformation, technology and biomedical trends into tangible, firsthand perspectives on real-world decision-making. Through high-quality original video and podcast programming designed for consistent production, we aim to build a sustainable ecosystem of premium original content for Business Insider Taiwan," said April Lin, Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider Taiwan.

The continued development of Business Insider Taiwan provides an early demonstration of the Company's ability to combine globally recognized media brands, local editorial expertise and an understanding of industry trends to develop original content. The Company believes this integrated operating model can serve as a reference for the future development of its other digital media brands and contribute to the Company's sustainable growth across Asia and global Chinese-speaking markets.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

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