Dual Appointments: Infobahn, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNL Mediagene-has been selected as the official operational support partner for two major local government-hosted technology conferences in Japan (TechGALA Japan 2026: BEYOND and MeTA-Mirai Conference 2026)

Proven Operational Track Record: Selected for the third times for TechGALA Japan, Infobahn continues to demonstrate long-term client retention and operational excellence in supporting major Japanese regional hubs

Strategic Alignment with 2026 Roadmap: These high-profile selections reflect the Company's strategic focus on digital studio services, reinforcing the segment as its core engine driving growth

Capturing Expanding B2G Demand: By combining Infobahn's localized execution strength with TNL Mediagene's broad digital media reach, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on Japan's growing regional revitalization initiatives

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Infobahn, has been selected as the official operational support partner for two major local government-hosted technology conferences in Japan, leveraging the Company's resources to help hosts build thriving innovation ecosystems: "TechGALA Japan 2026: BEYOND" (organized by a consortium including Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City) and the "MeTA-Mirai Conference 2026" (hosted by Nagano Prefecture).





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Digital Studio: Core Growth Engine & Strategic Alignment with 2026 Roadmap

Infobahn is a Japan-based digital studio company, bringing a 28-year track record in communication and innovation design for major corporations and multinational enterprises in Japan. The selection of Infobahn for these high-profile government events reflects the Company's broader 2026 strategic roadmap, accelerating its pivot toward digital studio services. As reported in the Company's FY2025 Annual Report (Form 20-F), the Digital Studio business represents the Company's primary strategic focus and largest revenue generator, contributing $18.7 million (41.4% of total revenue) in FY2025. This business continues to serve as the core engine driving operational growth.

Proven Operational Excellence across Major Japanese Regional Hubs

TechGALA Japan 2026: BEYOND (Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture| Dec 15-17, 2026): Selected for the third consecutive year, Infobahn will leverage The Company's media reach to support content creation for this flagship event connecting Japan's manufacturing heartland with world-class startups. Building on the previous event that drew over 5,500 participants from 39 countries and regions, this partnership underscores the Company's long-term client relationship in Japan.

Selected for the third consecutive year, will leverage The Company's media reach to support content creation for this flagship event connecting Japan's manufacturing heartland with world-class startups. Building on the previous event that drew over 5,500 participants from 39 countries and regions, this partnership underscores the Company's long-term client relationship in Japan. MeTA-Mirai Conference 2026 (Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture | Nov 6, 2026): Infobahn will leverage the Company's digital media reach to lead planning, experiential design, and operation for this pioneering one-day conference held in the historic Zenkoji Temple area, exploring how communities evolve in a future where AI acts as the "Operating System" of society.

Capitalizing on Regional Revitalization & Scalable Business Framework

Across Japan, local governments are rapidly leveraging tech conferences and startup ecosystems to revitalize local economies. The Company's Digital Studio business is well positioned to capture this expanding B2G (Business-to-Government) demand by combining Infobahn's localized execution strength with the Company's broad digital media reach. This proven operational model also establishes a scalable commercial framework for expanding solutions to other regional markets across Asia in the future.

"As local governments across Japan actively embrace technology to revitalize their economies and build robust startup ecosystems, we are incredibly proud to support this vital mission. By leveraging Infobahn's deep expertise in operational support alongside our cross-border media and technology platforms, we aim to serve as a bridge connecting the immense potential of local communities-such as Aichi and Nagano-with global innovation," said Motoko Imada, CEO of TNL Mediagene.

Driven by disciplined cost optimization and enhanced leadership alignment established in early 2026, the Company remains committed to expanding its Digital Studio project pipeline, commercializing new AI-assisted products, and deepening long-term engagements with corporate and government partners across Asia.

About TechGALA Japan

TechGALA Japan is a global event that brings together professionals from various fields who are currently leading our society, not only from Japan but from all over the world. This festival aims to create a global network through various contexts such as innovative technology and social creation. By participating in TechGALA, you will gain access to global and cutting-edge knowledge and join a community that continues beyond the event. TechGALA provides a platform for ongoing interaction and learning, offering an opportunity to significantly expand your career and perspectives. It is truly a world-class festival of innovation. The event originates in Japan and is organized by the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium.

https://techgala.jp

About MeTA-Mirai Conference

The "MeTA-Mirai Conference 2026" is a conference being held for the first time this year in Nagano Prefecture, and is scheduled for November 6 across the historic Zenkoji area. Hosted to accelerate the "Shinshu IT Valley Vision," it explores shaping the future and nurturing communities in an AI-driven society. Rooted in the concepts "Learn," "Connect," and "Enrich," the conference merges technology with regional potential to foster co-creation. This hybrid gathering brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators for inspiring sessions, startup exhibitions, interactive workshops, and town-wide side events. By fostering networking, MeTA-Mirai transforms encounters into lasting business projects, cultivating a sustainable, innovative community.

https://meta-mirai.jp/

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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