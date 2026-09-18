The News Lens, TNL Mediagene's flagship news brand in Taiwan, has launched TNL Daily, a subscription-based premium daily newsletter

The crowdfunding campaign went live on September 1, 2026. The limited super early-bird offer sold out within 20 minutes, and total funding had reached NT$422,270, exceeding 400% of the campaign target, as of September 18, 2026

TNL Daily builds on The News Lens' base of more than 30,000 registered members and is structured around six core topics - international affairs, finance, technology, geopolitics, Southeast Asia and in-depth policy analysis, with more core topics planned

Delivered through a borderless digital subscription model, TNL Daily targets Chinese-language knowledge workers and business professionals across the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide, supporting the Company's expansion into paid content and subscription monetization

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia, today announced that its flagship news brand, The News Lens, has launched TNL Daily, a subscription-based premium daily newsletter. The service became available for subscription on September 1, and received an enthusiastic response on its first day, with its limited super early-bird offer selling out within 20 minutes. The paid membership service campaign surpassing 200% of the campaign target within two days and has continued to gain momentum, now exceeding 400% of the campaign target.

Amid global shifts in content-distribution algorithms and growing questions around of traffic-based metrics, the Company is investing its core editorial resources in high-quality interviews and in-depth paid content, building on The News Lens' base of more than 30,000 registered members to strengthen its paid membership and subscription business, as well as content monetization capabilities. TNL Daily is the Company's first premium daily newsletter and is designed to support user retention and long-term customer lifetime value.

TNL Daily was initially structured around five core topics - international affairs, finance, technology, geopolitics, and Southeast Asia - reflecting Taiwan's position at the center of closely watched geopolitical and economic developments. Each daily edition provides background and context together with analysis and editorial judgment from The News Lens' editorial team. Subscribers also receive access to TNL+, The News Lens' existing site-wide paid content service. As subscriptions have continued to grow, TNL Daily has further expanded its coverage to include "in-depth policy analysis", covering six core topics. We also expect to unlock the "Art" category in the near future. In addition, the Company has been gradually increasing the proportion of paid TNL+ content on The News Lens this year.

Although TNL Daily is produced by the Company's Taiwan-based editorial team, its coverage incorporates comprehensive global and regional perspectives. Through a borderless digital subscription model, TNL Daily is designed to serve not only readers in Taiwan, but also Chinese-language knowledge workers and business professionals worldwide who follow political and economic developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

"The strong market response to the TNL Daily demonstrates our view that high-quality editorial content and sustainable media operations can reenforce one another. We intend to continue developing high-quality paid services that draw on Taiwan's position as a vantage point on the region, combining international perspective with locally grounded reporting content to strengthen TNL Mediagene's positioning as an Asia-based content group with global connectivity," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder & President of TNL Mediagene.

"AI has produced an explosion in the volume of information available, but what readers need is not simply more information. Readers need judgment they can trust. TNL Daily brings more than a decade of editorial expertise accumulated at The News Lens into a subscription product. Our experienced editorial team carefully curates what matters and provides the context readers need, so that in roughly 10 minutes a day the readers can understand not only what happened but why it matters, gaining key insights that can inform their work, investments and decision-making. This is The News Lens' first paid newsletter and an important first step in bringing our in-depth content to Chinese-language readers around the world," added Mario Yang, Co-Founder & Taiwan Chief Content Officer of TNL Mediagene.

Learn more about and support TNL Daily, the premium daily newsletter from The News Lens:

https://www.flyingv.cc/projects/37543

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

About The News Lens

The News Lens is the core brand of TNL Mediagene, including Taiwan and ASEAN editions. TNL aims to provide valuable and insightful content, in-depth feature stories and infographics that highlight multiple perspectives, providing in-depth analysis and original investigations on topics from the region to global trends.

https://www.thenewslens.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "aim," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314962