Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis to Unveil New Mobility Vision with Nine Concept Cars, October 12-18 at Paris Motor Show

Stellantis to Unveil New Mobility Vision with Nine Concept Cars, October 12-18 at Paris Motor Show

Stellantis will showcase nine concept cars from eight brands and more than 60 vehicles at Paris Motor Show





Iconic brands: Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel and PEUGEOT will welcome visitors in Hall 4





The event's largest booth, spanning more than 5,000 square meters, will offer an interactive, multisensory experience that signals Stellantis' renewed ambition





International premieres will include the DS N°7 premium compact SUV; the all-new Fiat Grizzly; the new Lancia Gamma, marking the brand's return to the C-UV crossover market; the Leapmotor B03 compact B-segment electric vehicle; the D19, Leapmotor's state-of-the-art flagship SUV; and the Opel Corsa GSE





Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and Enlarged Europe COO Emanuele Cappellano will attend each brand's press conference. Ralph Gilles, head of Stellantis Design, and Gilles Vidal, head of Design for Enlarged Europe, will present the Company's renewed design momentum, while Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic will highlight the latest innovations across the Stellantis lineup





AMSTERDAM, September 16, 2026 - Stellantis will showcase nine concept cars and more than 60 vehicles at the Paris Motor Show, October 12-18, underscoring its renewed growth ambitions and continued execution of the FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan unveiled in May.

Located in Hall 4 of the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, the 5,340-square-meter Stellantis booth - the show's largest - will feature vehicles spanning from urban micromobility to long-distance travel. The display will highlight the Company's broad range of powertrain technologies and its commitment to giving customers the freedom to choose how they move.

A Wide Range of Premieres

DS Automobiles celebrates the commercial launch of DS N°7, making its first appearance at an international motor show. New ambassador for comfort and savoir-faire of DS Automobiles, the DS N°7 will be available with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains and offers a driving range up to 740 kms.

FIAT is presenting the new Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, two complementary SUVs that make family transportation accessible to all. Combining space, versatility and everyday practicality, they give customers the freedom to choose the silhouette that best suits their needs.

Lancia will unveil the new Lancia Gamma, marking the brand's return to the C-UV crossover market and an important milestone in its relaunch and European development. Designed, developed and produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, the new Gamma embodies the brand's distinctive interpretation of Italian elegance, combining a refined fastback silhouette with aerodynamic efficiency, generous interior space and everyday versatility.

Leapmotor continues its rapid growth among China's leading automotive brands, backed by its joint venture with Stellantis. This momentum is reflected in the European premieres of B03, its high-tech compact B-segment EV, and the D19, the brand's state-of-the-art flagship SUV. Both models embody Leapmotor's commitment to innovation, showcasing the latest developments in intelligent mobility, advanced connectivity and next-generation electric vehicle technology.

Opel has an exciting lineup planned for visitors. Not only will the German brand present the final design of the Opel GSE 27FE Formula E car and the new Corsa GSE for the first time, the manufacturer has now also confirmed that it will be unveiling its latest concept car in the French capital.

Alfa Romeo will showcase the entire Alfa Romeo lineup, Junior, Tonale, Giulia, Stelvio, 33 Stradale and the iconic Spider "Duetto" from the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Citroën returns home, where its story began. The brand arrives in Paris with a fully renewed lineup that remains true to its longstanding values of practicality and ingenious, people-focused solutions and a surprise inspired by the most iconic model in its history.

PEUGEOT will put excitement center stage with all-brand-new concept cars, its latest high-performance production models and groundbreaking innovations such as the Hypersquare and the Polygon concept car. Alongside the full vehicle range, visitors will be able to admire the 9X8 Hypercar, currently competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the new E-208 GTi. PEUGEOT will unveil its French vision of technology, elegance and sportiness throughout the whole exhibition.

Design and Technology

The unveiling of nine concept cars provides further evidence that Stellantis has regained its traditional creative momentum, moving beyond pure design exercises to the tangible development of vehicles that inspire emotion and desire. Ralph Gilles, Head of Stellantis Design and Gilles Vidal, Head of Design for Enlarged Europe, will present Stellantis' design vision and strategy, aimed at bringing together the voices of its individual brands into a single, powerful narrative.

To turn creative design into reality, technology is essential. In Stellantis' vision, technology is made for humans to create products that improve customers' lives. This philosophy lies at the heart of STLA One, Stellantis' new modular multi-energy platform. Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, will outline this vision during a dedicated roundtable discussion on Monday, October 12, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. CEST.

Thanks to these technological innovations, Stellantis is redefining the speed at which vehicles are brought to market. At the same time, Stellantis is building a multi-energy future that combines electrification, software and artificial intelligence in order to preserve customers' freedom of choice.

To underscore the strategic importance of the event and Stellantis' commitment to strengthening its position in the global automotive industry, the Company's delegation will be led by Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO, and Emanuele Cappellano, Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe. Both executives will attend the comprehensive program of press conferences and panel discussions dedicated to the Group's brands.

Below is the schedule of press conferences, all taking place at Hall 4 on the morning of October 12, the opening day of the exhibition - All times are CEST:

Stellantis Press Conference Schedule Monday, October 12, 2026 Hall 4, Paris Motor Show Time (CEST) Brand 9:45 a.m. Stellantis 9:55 a.m. Citroën 10:10 a.m. PEUGEOT 10:25 a.m. DS Automobiles 10:40 a.m. Leapmotor 10:55 a.m. Alfa Romeo 11:10 a.m. FIAT 11:25 a.m. Lancia 11:40 a.m. Opel

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com