

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé Canada, an arm of Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY.PK), Wednesday announced the completion of an expansion project valued at more than $50 million at its confectionery factory in downtown Toronto.



The project includes new physical production space, advanced manufacturing equipment, a flexible molding line, and expanded site utilities.



Speaking about the project, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry, said the expansion would strengthen the country's domestic supply chains, create jobs, and reinforce Canada's position as a world-class food manufacturing hub.



The company's stock closed at $94.90, down 1.80 percent on the OTC Markets.



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