

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carvana Company (CVNA), an online car market platform, said on Wednesday that it has expanded same-day vehicle delivery for customers in the greater Minneapolis area.



'With this launch, local customers interested in selling their vehicles to Carvana can also schedule pickup and drop-off as soon as the same day they complete Carvana's online vehicle appraisal process,' the company said.



This offering is made possible with the support of Carvana's first-party logistics network and regional inspection and reconditioning centers. Initially launched in Arizona, Carvana's same-day delivery service is currently available in select markets across over 20 states.



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