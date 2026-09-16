Integrated Geophysics, Surface Copper Mineralization and Hydrothermal Alteration Define Priority Targets Extending From Surface to Approximately 800 Metres Depth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Latin Explore Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Latin Explore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that new three-dimensional modelling has defined a large, coherent priority drill target at its 100%-owned Para copper-molybdenum project in Peru, significantly strengthening the technical case ahead of the Project's first-ever drill program.

The principal IP chargeability target measures approximately 1.8 kilometres by 1.6 kilometres and extends from surface to approximately 800 metres depth. Importantly, the target is not defined by geophysics alone. It overlaps a pronounced magnetic low, mapped hydrothermal alteration and a broader 3 km × 4 km surface copper-molybdenum anomaly where rock sampling has returned values of up to 1.7% copper.

With near term drilling and three initial holes planned to test this convergence of geochemistry, geology and geophysics, Para is now entering its first direct test for a potentially significant porphyry copper-molybdenum system.

The Peruvian authorities have approved an application for a drill permit under the compressed FTA (Ficha Tecnica Ambiental) processing which provides drill permissions for up to 14 drill holes from 14 drill pads and associated access construction (see NR26-05, dated August 10, 2026). Drilling is planned to commence in Q4 2026 subject to receipt of all outstanding administrative and regulatory approvals.

Highlights

Large-scale drill target: coherent IP chargeability anomaly measuring approximately 1.8 km × 1.6 km and extending from surface to ~800 m depth .

coherent IP chargeability anomaly measuring approximately . Multiple datasets converge: chargeability overlaps a pronounced magnetic low, mapped hydrothermal alteration and surface copper-molybdenum mineralization , strengthening confidence in the interpreted porphyry system.

chargeability overlaps a pronounced , strengthening confidence in the interpreted porphyry system. Large surface footprint: target lies within a broader 3 km × 4 km copper-molybdenum anomaly , supported by 389 rock-chip samples and copper values up to 1.7% Cu .

target lies within a broader , supported by 389 rock-chip samples and copper values up to . First-ever drill test: Para is 100%-owned and has never been drilled , despite extensive historical exploration and drill-target definition by Vale Exploration Peru S.A.C ("Vale").

Para is , despite extensive historical exploration and drill-target definition by Vale Exploration Peru S.A.C ("Vale"). Drill permit: the FTA permits construction of access roads and 14 drill pads with up to 14 drill holes , providing flexibility for follow-up drilling.

the FTA permits construction of access roads and , providing flexibility for follow-up drilling. Near-term catalyst: Q4 drilling is planned to test the highest-priority overlapping geophysical, geological and geochemical targets, with first assays expected in early 2027. Improved targeting: new 3D inversion modelling has refined the geometry, continuity and depth extent of the principal target.

The objective of reprocessing and reinterpreting the geophysical data was to more accurately define the distribution of potentially sulphide-bearing zones using IP chargeability, characterize alteration through resistivity and magnetic responses, integrate these results with surface geology and geochemistry, and refine targets for the Company's planned 2026 initial drill program. The responses correlate well with generally accepted porphyry exploration models and, together with surface geochemistry, define several priority drill targets.

"Para has now reached the point that every exploration company wants to get to - a large, never-drilled target where multiple independent datasets are pointing to the same place," stated Dr. Donovan Pienaar, President and CEO of Latin Explore. "We have surface copper mineralization grading up to 1.7%, a broad copper-molybdenum geochemical footprint, mapped porphyry-style alteration, a pronounced magnetic low and a large coherent chargeability response extending to approximately 800 metres depth."

"The important next step is drilling, and our initial program will provide the first direct test of this system at depth. For Latin Explore, this represents our first major discovery catalyst as a public company."

Para Copper-Molybdenum Project

At the 100%-owned Para Project (Figure 1) exploration has defined a principal surface copper-molybdenum anomaly measuring approximately 3 km × 4 km, with rock sampling returning values up to 1.7% copper. The anomaly remains undrilled.

Figure 1: Location of the Para copper-molybdenum project in Peru and the location of section lines across the principal target area depicted in Figures 2 and 3 across a well-defined surface geochemical expression of anomalous copper-molybdenum.

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Geophysical Survey Details

The Company recently reprocessed and reinterpreted a suite of geophysical data sets and completed comprehensive quality control, filtering, reprocessing and inversion modelling of historical IP, ground magnetic and radiometric data acquired by Vale between 2013 and 2014. Importantly, the work generated new inversion products and three-dimensional interpretations that were not available in the original survey outputs, allowing Latin Explore to better assess the geometry, continuity and depth extent of the principal geophysical responses.

Interpretation of Exploration Results

Magnetics: A pronounced low magnetic susceptibility anomaly (Figures 2 and 3) coincides with anomalous surface copper-molybdenum values as well as sericitic/phyllic alteration and is interpreted to reflect hydrothermal destruction of magnetite and associated alteration within the porphyry system. As illustrated in Figure 2, proposed drill holes 1 and 2 are designed to test beneath the surface copper-molybdenum anomaly and cross through the overlapping magnetic-low and chargeability responses, providing the first direct test of the interpreted porphyry system at depth.

IP chargeability: A large, strong and coherent chargeability anomaly, measuring 1.8 km X 1.6 km X 0.8 km (Figures 2 and 3), which coincides with the anomalous copper-molybdenum at surface may represent zones of disseminated sulphides and associated copper mineralization within the system.

Geochemistry: Copper-molybdenum geochemical anomalies as defined by 389 surface rock chip samples overlap the principal geophysical responses, increasing confidence in the priority drill targets.

The integrated interpretation resulted in several priority drill targets and are focused on areas where elevated chargeability overlaps the central magnetic low, surface copper-molybdenum anomalism and mapped alteration.

Figure 2: Northwest / southeast cross-sections through the principal Para target showing the spatial relationship between the surface copper-molybdenum anomaly, magnetic susceptibility low and underlying IP chargeability anomaly. Proposed drill traces for holes 1 and 2 are shown for reference. Refer to Figure 1 for location of section line.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 3: Northeast / southwest cross-sections through the principal Para target showing the spatial relationship between the surface copper-molybdenum anomaly, magnetic susceptibility low and underlying IP chargeability anomaly. Proposed drill trace for hole 3 is shown for reference. Refer to Figure 1 for location of section lines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Next Steps

Latin Explore is finalizing preparations for its initial drill program at Para. The initial approximately 2,000-metre program is planned across three holes designed to test the principal target at multiple elevations.

Holes 1 and 2 are designed to intersect the core of the overlapping chargeability response and magnetic low beneath the surface copper-molybdenum anomaly. Hole 3 will test the southwest and depth extent of the system.

The program is designed to evaluate the geometry of the interpreted porphyry system, hydrothermal alteration, sulphide distribution and potential copper-molybdenum mineralization at depth. First assay results are expected in early 2027.

Leadership Update

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Donovan Pienaar to its Board of Directors. Dr. Pienaar currently serves as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Explore

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-focused exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in Peru. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper systems while pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout South America. Latin Explore's flagship Para Project is an undrilled copper-molybdenum porphyry target located within Peru's Coastal Copper Belt and is being advanced toward its maiden drill program.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN EXPLORE INC.

"Dr. Donovan Pienaar "

President & CEO

For further details on Latin Explore, readers are referred to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and www.latin-explore.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs, including planned drilling at the Para project, the timing and results of exploration activities, the potential for discovery, and the Company's strategy to advance its projects and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, among others, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the ability to execute exploration programs as planned, and the continuation of favorable market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development activities, uncertainty of exploration results, permitting and regulatory risks, availability of capital, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions, as well as those described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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