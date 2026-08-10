Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Latin Explore Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Latin Explore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on permitting activities at its 100%-owned Para Copper-Molybdenum Project, located within the Coastal Copper Belt of Peru.

The Company has received the necessary approvals to advance an initial Phase I drill program designed to test multiple high-priority copper-molybdenum porphyry targets. The drill permit is an FTA (Ficha Tecnica Ambiental) which grants permission to construct all necessary access roads and 14 drill pads, from which up to 14 drill holes may be completed for the initial drilling program.

"Para is exactly the type of project Latin Explore was created to advance," stated Donovan Pienaar, President and CEO. "The project combines many of the hallmarks of a significant porphyry system, including strong copper-molybdenum geochemistry, compelling geophysical signatures, favourable structural controls and multiple drill-ready targets. With historical work completed by Vale and subsequent work by Latin Metals, we believe Para presents an ideal opportunity for a maiden drill program designed to test the core of this large undrilled copper-molybdenum porphyry target."

Para Copper Project

The Para Project is located approximately 106 kilometres southeast of Lima within Peru's Coastal Copper Belt, a region recognized for significant porphyry copper deposits and mineral endowment. The project comprises four contiguous mining concessions totaling approximately 2,200 hectares and 100% owned by Latin Explore. The drill targets have been defined by historical exploration work completed by Vale Exploration Peru S.A.C and Latin Metals (see Latin Metals news release NR25-14, dated August 13, 2025), which included geological mapping, talus and rock chip geochemical sampling, as well as geophysical surveys, including induced polarization, ground magnetic, and resistivity surveys. The historical exploration significantly advanced the project through geophysical surveying, geochemical sampling and drill targeting, providing Latin Explore with a strong technical foundation for the planned initial drill program. Exploration work completed by Latin Metals and Vale has defined a large alteration and mineralization footprint at surface consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems elsewhere within Peru's Coastal Copper Belt.

Exploration completed to date has outlined a compelling porphyry copper-molybdenum target characterized by:

Multiple walk-up drill targets ready for testing

Strong copper (1.7%) and molybdenum geochemical anomalies at surface

Distinct copper-molybdenum core with distal zinc-lead halo zonation

Coincident induced polarization chargeability anomalies typically associated with sulphide mineralisation

Central magnetic low consistent with hydrothermal alteration

Structural controls favorable for porphyry emplacement

The planned Phase I drill program will comprise approximately 2,000 metres, with each drill hole designed to test key geological, geochemical and geophysical targets interpreted to represent the core of the porphyry system. The program will also evaluate the potential grade continuity, as well as the depth extent and geometry of the mineralized system.

Next Steps

With the receipt of the drilling permit, the company is positioned to proceed with application for the autorización de inicio de actividades (authorization to initiate activities), which is expected to be granted by the Peruvian authorities. Following receipt of all applicable administrative and regulatory authorizations, the Company will initiate drilling, which is currently expected to begin in late Q3 or early Q4, 2026.





Figure 1: Location of the Para copper-molybdenum project, showing the first three planned drill holes supported by surface rock chip samples and chargeability anomaly.

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Ratification and Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2026, shareholders approved the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). The resolution approving the Omnibus Plan received the support of 99.99% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting. The Omnibus Plan remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Explore

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-focused exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in Peru. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper systems while pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout South America. Latin Explore's flagship Para Project is an undrilled copper-molybdenum porphyry target located within Peru's Coastal Copper Belt and is being advanced toward its maiden drill program.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN EXPLORE INC.

"Dr. Donovan Pienaar "

President & CEO

For further details on Latin Explore, readers are referred to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and www.latin-explore.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs, including planned drilling at the Para project, the timing and results of exploration activities, the potential for discovery, and the Company's strategy to advance its projects and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, among others, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the ability to execute exploration programs as planned, and the continuation of favorable market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development activities, uncertainty of exploration results, permitting and regulatory risks, availability of capital, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions, as well as those described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Latin Explore Inc.