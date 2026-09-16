Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Announces Strategic Divestiture Of Its Grow Light Division-visiontech Group, Inc.

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company") (OTCPK: NMHI) today announced that it has entered a Sales Agreement with a private buyer who purchases 100% interest of Visiontech Group, Inc, a grow light division under Nature's Miracle. NMHI will focus on AI-related business going forward.

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is a growing technology and infrastructure company focused on agriculture technology, controlled environment agriculture, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, energy solutions, and emerging growth opportunities. The Company provides products, services, and project development expertise to customers throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect future results include the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, market conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks disclosed in Nature's Miracle's public filings. Nature's Miracle undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.