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NM

WKN: A40N0K | ISIN: US63903P2092 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATURES MIRACLE HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATURES MIRACLE HOLDING INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Announces Strategic Divestiture Of Its Grow Light Division-visiontech Group, Inc.

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company") (OTCPK: NMHI) today announced that it has entered a Sales Agreement with a private buyer who purchases 100% interest of Visiontech Group, Inc, a grow light division under Nature's Miracle. NMHI will focus on AI-related business going forward.

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is a growing technology and infrastructure company focused on agriculture technology, controlled environment agriculture, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, energy solutions, and emerging growth opportunities. The Company provides products, services, and project development expertise to customers throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect future results include the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, market conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks disclosed in Nature's Miracle's public filings. Nature's Miracle undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.