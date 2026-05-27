Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.: Nature's Miracle Holding Inc Reports Q1 2026 Net Income of $2.8 Million with Fully Diluted EPS of $0.01 and Strategic Expansion into U.S. Advanced Contract Manufacturing for Drone and AI Data Center

ONTARIO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company") (OTCID: NMHI), a leader in controlled environment agriculture, vertical farming and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Reported net income of approximately $2.85 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of approximately $(2.02) million for the same period in 2025, due to $5.0 million gain on debt settlement.

for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of approximately $(2.02) million for the same period in 2025, due to $5.0 million gain on debt settlement. Fully Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were approximately $0.01 , compared to a diluted loss per share of $(0.43) in the prior-year period.

, compared to a diluted loss per share of $(0.43) in the prior-year period. Total assets increased to approximately $21.5 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $20.4 million at December 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $20.4 million at December 31, 2025. Property and equipment increased to approximately $19.2 million , reflecting continued investment in infrastructure and operational capabilities.

, reflecting continued investment in infrastructure and operational capabilities. Current liabilities decreased to approximately $18.9 million from approximately $23.3 million at year-end 2025.

from approximately $23.3 million at year-end 2025. Accounts payable decreased significantly to approximately $3.5 million from approximately $9.7 million at December 31, 2025.

from approximately $9.7 million at December 31, 2025. Shareholders' deficit improved to approximately ($9.3 million) compared to approximately ($12.7 million) at December 31, 2025.

Tie "James" Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Miracle, commented:

"Achieving approximately $2.8 million in net income during the first quarter of 2026 represents an important milestone for Nature's Miracle as we continue transforming the Company into a diversified infrastructure and advanced manufacturing platform. We believe our strategic initiatives in AI infrastructure, drone manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture position us for long-term growth opportunities."

Strategic Expansion into Advanced Manufacturing

On May 21, 2026, Nature's Miracle announced that it entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire a 55% equity interest in CM Fabrication, LLC, CEA Studios and CM E-Commerce LLC.

The proposed transaction is expected to:

Expand the Company's capabilities in U.S.-based drone manufacturing and precision fabrication

Support growth opportunities in AI data center infrastructure, energy and horticulture industries

Provide access to a 500,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Illinois

Position the Company for future public market expansion opportunities

The target companies generated approximately $8.6 million in revenue during fiscal year 2025 and are projected to achieve approximately $18.2 million in revenue and $3.6 million in EBITDA in 2026.

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is a growing agriculture technology company providing products, equipment and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry, including vertical farming and greenhouse solutions in North America. The Company also maintains a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse projects designed to meet increasing demand for locally grown fresh produce.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated growth, future operations, acquisition opportunities, financing activities, manufacturing expansion, market opportunities and other future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to complete proposed transactions, secure financing, execute its business strategy and general market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nature's Miracle undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.