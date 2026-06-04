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WKN: A40N0K | ISIN: US63903P2092 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
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NATURES MIRACLE HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NATURES MIRACLE HOLDING INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Faraday Future to Support North American Robotics Deployment Along With Delivery Of The Initial Aegis Pro And Navi Robots

  • Under the MOU, Nature's Miracle and FF will collaborate to develop a network of Robotics PAR facilities, including showrooms, user operation centers, and service centers designed to support robotics deployment, customer engagement, after-sales service, and operational infrastructure

ONTARIO, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company") (OTCIQ: NMHI), a growing technology platform serving agriculture, infrastructure, and emerging industries, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with FF AI-Robotics Inc. ("FF"), a developer of intelligent robotics solutions, to establish a strategic partnership supporting the launch and expansion of FF's Robotics Partnership Program ("Robotics PAR") across North America. Nature's Miracle also took the delivery of initial 17 Aegis Pro and 6 Navi robots from FFAI in its Chicago facility.

Under the MOU, Nature's Miracle and FF will collaborate to develop a network of Robotics PAR facilities, including showrooms, user operation centers, and service centers designed to support robotics deployment, customer engagement, after-sales service, and operational infrastructure. The partnership is expected to leverage Nature's Miracle's nationwide operational capabilities and infrastructure development expertise to support FF's robotics ecosystem.

The Robotics PAR program introduces an innovative internet-based platform designed to align the interests of robotics manufacturers, promoters, operators, and end-users. In addition to traditional hardware and service revenues, participants may have opportunities to share in ecosystem-generated revenues and future value creation throughout the lifecycle of robotics deployments, subject to the terms of definitive agreements.

As part of the collaboration, Nature's Miracle will support robotics promotion activities, customer operations, infrastructure deployment, and service network development in accordance with FF's operational standards and branding requirements. FF will provide product training, operational support, and customer acquisition resources to help accelerate adoption.

Tie "James" Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Miracle, commented:

"We are excited to partner with FF AI-Robotics as we continue to expand our strategic focus beyond agriculture into high-growth technology sectors including robotics, AI infrastructure, energy, and advanced manufacturing. We believe autonomous robotics will play a critical role in transforming industries such as agriculture, logistics, data centers, and public infrastructure. Through this partnership, Nature's Miracle is positioned to participate in the development of a scalable robotics ecosystem while leveraging our operational footprint and infrastructure expertise."

Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of FF AI-Robotics, added:

"We are pleased to partner with Nature's Miracle to support the expansion of our Robotics PAR program. Nature's Miracle brings valuable operational capabilities, infrastructure experience, and customer service expertise that will help us accelerate deployment and enhance user engagement throughout North America."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is a growing technology and infrastructure company focused on agriculture technology, controlled environment agriculture, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, energy solutions, and emerging growth opportunities. The Company provides products, services, and project development expertise to customers throughout North America.

About FF AI-Robotics Inc.

FF AI-Robotics Inc. develops intelligent robotics solutions and ecosystem platforms designed to accelerate the adoption of autonomous technologies across commercial, industrial, and public-sector applications. Through its Robotics Partnership Program, FF seeks to create a collaborative operating model that aligns stakeholders throughout the robotics value chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect future results include the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, market conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks disclosed in Nature's Miracle's public filings. Nature's Miracle undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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