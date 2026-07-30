Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Reiterates Buy-Emerging Rating on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Updates 12-Month Price Target to $30 Following Reverse Stock Split

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of a new Flash Report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI). The report reiterates the firm's Buy-Emerging rating while updating its 12-month price target to $30.00 per share, reflecting the Company's recently completed 1-for-150 reverse stock split and updated projected share count.

The revised price target replaces Emerging Growth Research's previous pre-split target of $2.00 per share and is based on the adjusted capital structure following the reverse stock split. The report notes that the reverse split enables Faraday Future to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements while positioning the Company for continued execution of its embodied AI robotics strategy.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report

Price Target Updated to Reflect Reverse Stock Split

Faraday Future recently completed a 1-for-150 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B common stock. Following the adjustment, Emerging Growth Research has updated its valuation model and reiterates its Buy-Emerging rating with a revised 12-month price target of $30.00 per share.

Nasdaq Listing Maintained

The reverse stock split was implemented to satisfy Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements. While the transaction reduces the number of outstanding shares and may modestly reduce liquidity, Emerging Growth Research believes maintaining the Company's Nasdaq listing represents an important milestone for shareholders.

Robot Shipments Continue to Exceed Expectations

Faraday Future announced cumulative shipments of 242 embodied AI robots during the second quarter of 2026, exceeding management's previous guidance of 220 units. The report views this performance as continued evidence that the Company's commercialization strategy is gaining traction.

Full-Year Shipment Guidance Increased

Management has increased its 2026 shipment outlook to 1,500 to 2,000 robots, up from previous guidance of approximately 1,500 units. Emerging Growth Research believes the higher guidance reflects improving customer demand and expanding commercial opportunities across the Company's embodied AI robotics platform.

Long-Term Robotics Opportunity Remains Significant

Emerging Growth Research continues to believe Faraday Future is well positioned within the rapidly growing embodied AI and humanoid robotics market. The firm's valuation continues to utilize a blended methodology incorporating both a Total Addressable Market (TAM) analysis and a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, supporting the updated $30.00 price target.

While acknowledging that Faraday Future remains in the early stages of commercialization and continues to operate with negative cash flow, Emerging Growth Research believes the Company's expanding robot shipments, higher delivery guidance, and continued development of its AI ecosystem support the firm's positive long-term outlook.

For a copy of the full flash report, please visit:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1198587/ffai-flash-report-73026.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/ffai/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)



About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) is a physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovations and technology.



About Emerging Growth Research



Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers research designed to enhance transparency, improve investor understanding, and broaden market awareness.



Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, product commercialization, robot deliveries, revenue projections, market opportunities, financing activities, and future growth prospects.

SOURCE: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

FFAI Flash Report 7.30.26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/emerging-growth-research-reiterates-buy-emerging-rating-on-faraday-futu-1198587