Heather Gay: Doing It All to Having It All | GoDaddy School of Hustle With Angie K

By GoDaddy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Angie K. and Heather Gay continue their conversation by diving into the realities of entrepreneurship, from navigating setbacks and making tough business decisions to balancing ambition with personal growth. Heather shares the lessons she's learned while growing Beauty Lab + Laser, along with practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to build lasting success.

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About GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K.

GoDaddy's School of Hustle hosted by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Angie Katsanevas examines the "reality" facing today's entrepreneurs and secrets behind navigating the plot twists along the way to success. Each episode is a totally candid conversation with newsmakers and GoDaddy customers led by fan-favorite Angie K who was a hustler long before the Bravo cameras started rolling.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.



Part 2: https://news.godaddy/YouTube/Heather2

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/heather-gay-doing-it-all-to-having-it-all-part-2-%7c-godaddy-sch-1221584