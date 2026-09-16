Nanterre, 16 September 2026

VINCI Energies wins a new multi-year contract to maintain an electricity distribution network in Sweden

Covering maintenance and technical services

Worth €30 million a year

For an initial four-year term



VINCI Energies has won the contract to carry out maintenance, repair, connection and alteration work on the electricity distribution network in southern Stockholm for Swedish operator Vattenfall.

The four-year contract - which may be extended for an additional four years - is worth around €30 million a year.

A team of around 100 Omexom employees in Sweden will pool their expertise to deliver the contract. Omexom, VINCI Energies' energy infrastructure brand, is already working on several similar contracts in the country. VINCI Energies, which has 2,500 employees in locations throughout Sweden, generated €640 million in revenue in the country in 2025.

Worldwide, VINCI generated €11 billion in revenue from electricity infrastructure in 2025.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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