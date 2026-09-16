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WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Stuttgart
16.09.26 | 18:31
54,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
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AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
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53,0055,1018:44
Actusnews Wire
16.09.2026 18:23 Uhr
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AUBAY: 2026 Half-Yearly Results: Growth of 30.8% (11.4% on an organic basis) - Improvement in operating margins - Raised 2026 objectives confirmed

In € thousandsH1 2026H1 2025Change
Revenue351,850269,012+30.8%
Operating profit from ordinary activities26,55319,258+37.9%
As a % of revenue7.5%7.2%
Cost of performance shares(936)(535)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(639)-
Other operating income and expenses(1,250)(787)
Operating profit23,72817,936+32.3%
Financial income/(expense)(677)1,243
Tax (expense)/income(5,818)(5,156)
Net income from consolidated companies17,23314,023+22.9%
As a % of revenue4.9%5.2%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent17,23314,023
Earnings per share1.361.10+23.6%
Headcount9,4067,474+25.9%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 16, 2026 under Chairman Philippe Rabasse, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2026. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Aubay recorded excellent results in the first half of 2026. Driven by particularly robust sales momentum, the recovery in investment in Southern Europe and the successful integration of Solutec, the Group posted double-digit organic growth, a significant 37.9% improvement in operating profit from ordinary activities, and a 22.9% increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent. On the back of this momentum, Aubay confirms its 2026 ambitions.

Half-year operating margin from ordinary activities climbs to 7.5%

Operating profit from ordinary activities climbed to €26.6 million, up 37.9% compared with the first half of 2025, translating to a margin of 7.5%, compared with 7.2% a year earlier. This growth, which is in line with expectations and the usual seasonal trends in results, was driven in particular by a favorable price effect and a carefully managed growth strategy, supported by rigorous cost management.

In € millionsH1 2026 revenueOperating profit from ordinary activities* H1 2026H1 2025 revenueOperating profit from ordinary activities* H1 2025
Group351.97.5%269.07.2%
France217.26.9%146.27.0%
International134.78.6%122.87.4%

*As a percentage of revenue.

International profitability increased significantly to 8.6%, up from 7.4% a year earlier, driven by a marked improvement in performance in Italy - which is expected to continue in the second half of the year - and, to a lesser extent, in Spain and Portugal. In France, the margin came in at 6.9%, almost returning to the level achieved prior to the acquisition of Solutec, whose profitability was significantly lower than that of Aubay. Operations in France will continue to see their margins increase as a result of the improved overall performance of the combined operations.

Operating profit of €23.7 million

After taking into account an expense of €0.9 million related to share-based payments and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets for €0.6 million, recurring operating profit amounted to €25.0 million (up 33.4%), representing a margin of 7.1%. Factoring in non-recurring operating expenses of €1.3 million, primarily restructuring costs, operating profit came in at €23.7 million, up 32.3%.

Net financial expense amounted to €0.7 million, compared with net financial income of €1.2 million in the first half of 2025, due to the financing of the acquisition of Solutec. The tax expense amounted to €5.8 million, representing an effective tax rate of 25%, down from 27% in the first half of 2025.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Net income attributable to owners of the parent stood at €17.2 million, up 22.9% from €14.0 million in the same prior-year period. Earnings per share came in at €1.36, up 23.6% from €1.10 a year earlier. Earnings per share grew at a faster rate than net income, driven by the Group's share buyback program for share cancellation (96,000 shares held at June 30, 2026).

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) of €44.3 million

Available cash stood at €68.8 million.

Net cash excluding rental liabilities stood at €44.3 million at June 30, 2026, compared with €56.2 million at December 31, 2025. This decrease can be attributed to the seasonal increase in WCR, amplified by strong business growth, investments made over the period, dividend payments, and share buybacks.

Cash generation is consistently stronger during the second half of the year.

Gross debt excluding rental liabilities decreased to €24.6 million, compared with €31.9 million at December 31, 2025.

Completion of the Solutec merger

The universal transfer of assets and liabilities (transmission universelle du patrimoine - TUP) from Solutec to Aubay SA took place on July 1, 2026. This transaction, which had no impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements, completed the legal and operational integration of the company acquired on July 7, 2025.

Proposed interim dividend of €0.70

In light of the good level of net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.70 per share in respect of 2026. The interim dividend will be paid on November 10, 2026.

DateEventsIn trading days (before payment)
November 5Last trading day with dividend rightsD-3
November 6Ex-dividend date for interim dividendD-2
November 9Record date set by Euroclear to determine dividend entitlementsD-1 (record date)
November 10Payment of interim dividend based on ownership as of November 6 (evening)Payment date

Outlook for full-year 2026: Raised objectives confirmed

In light of the sales momentum in the first half of the year and the acceleration observed internationally in the second quarter, Aubay confirms its 2026 objectives, which were raised in July, now aiming for revenue of between €695 and €705 million (compared to the previous objective of between €676 and €690 million), translating to an operating margin from ordinary activities of between 9% and 10% (increased from between 9% and 9.5%).

Aubay will publish its 2026 third-quarter revenue on Wednesday October 28, 2026 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the eurozone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

H1 2026
Organic growth+11.4%
Impact of changes in scope+19.4
Growth as reported+30.8%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 9,406 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2026, Aubay generated revenue of €601.6 million in 2025.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

ASSETS (in € thousands)June 30, 2026Dec. 31, 2025
Goodwill185,935185,935
Intangible assets13,12514,056
Property, plant & equipment10,16310,500
Right of use relating to leases28,35329,826
Equity-accounted investees
Other financial assets3,6984,118
Deferred tax assets4,3894,689
Other non-current assets6,3565,063
NON-CURRENT ASSETS252,019254,187
Inventories and work in progress594867
Assets on contracts45,98536,274
Trade and other receivables158,249141,704
Other receivables and accruals53,36247,240
Marketable securities5,8447,100
Cash at bank and in hand62,99780,983
CURRENT ASSETS327,031314,168
TOTAL ASSETS579,050568,355
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands)June 30, 2026Dec. 31, 2025
Capital6,3696,369
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves269,457246,062
Net income attributable to owners of the parent17,23338,135
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group293,059290,566
Non-controlling interests00
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY293,059290,566
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion18,54021,810
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year24,52824,599
Deferred tax liabilities2,9713,136
Provisions for contingencies and expenses9,6029,213
Other non-current liabilities1301989
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES56,94259,747
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion6,03910,077
Rental liabilities due within 1 year6,0997,055
Trade and other payables40,88537,468
Contract liabilities22,96729,332
Provisions for contingencies and expenses8391,400
Other liabilities and accruals152,220132,710
CURRENT LIABILITIES229,049218,042
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES579,050568,355

Consolidated income statement for first-half 2026

(in € thousands)First-half 2026%First-half 2025%
Revenue351,850100%269,012100%
Other operating income51 214
Purchases used in production and external charges(72,685) (63,888)
Staff costs(242,190) (179,895)
Taxes other than on income(3,854) (2,247)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(5,999) (3,628)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses(620) (310)
Operating profit from ordinary activities26,5537.5%19,2587.2%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(936) (535)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(639)
Current operating profit24,9787.1%18,7237.0%
Other operating income and expenses(1,250) (787)
Operating profit23,7286.7%17,9366.7%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(1,140) (444)
Other financial income and expenses463 1,687
Financial income/(expense)(677) 1,243
Income tax expense(5,818)25%(5,156)27%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale17,233 14,023
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income17,2334.9%14,0235.2%
Attributable to owners of the parent17,233 14,023
Non-controlling interests0 0
Basic weighted average number of shares12,642,878 12,788,413
Earnings per share1.36 1.10
Diluted weighted average number of shares12,866,128 12,863,913
Diluted earnings per share1.34 1.09

Cash flow statement for first-half 2026
In € thousandsFirst-half 2026First-half 2025
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)17,23314,023
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases6,5102,512
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments936561
Other non-cash items
Dividend income1(26)
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets211
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax24,68217,081
Net borrowing costs1,140444
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)5,8185,156
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)31,64022,681
Income tax payments (B)(9,965)(2,882)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)(31,174)(12,017)
Change in trade and other payables (C)18,8401,979
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)9,3419,761
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(1,247)(1,025)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets(3)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted421(56)
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents
Dividends and subsidies received(1)26
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(830)(1,055)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchase of treasury shares for cancellation and allocation to employees(5,657)(853)
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(10,155)(10,230)
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies
Inflows from new borrowings
Repayment of loan debt(3,269)(270)
Repayment of rental liabilities(3,484)(2,565)
Net interest payments(1,140)(444)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(23,705)(14,362)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)(10)(9)
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)(15,204)(5,665)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period84,006113,307
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period68,802107,642
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