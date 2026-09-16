AUBAY: 2026 Half-Yearly Results: Growth of 30.8% (11.4% on an organic basis) - Improvement in operating margins - Raised 2026 objectives confirmed

In € thousands H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Revenue 351,850 269,012 +30.8% Operating profit from ordinary activities 26,553 19,258 +37.9% As a % of revenue 7.5% 7.2% Cost of performance shares (936) (535) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (639) - Other operating income and expenses (1,250) (787) Operating profit 23,728 17,936 +32.3% Financial income/(expense) (677) 1,243 Tax (expense)/income (5,818) (5,156) Net income from consolidated companies 17,233 14,023 +22.9% As a % of revenue 4.9% 5.2% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 17,233 14,023 Earnings per share 1.36 1.10 +23.6% Headcount 9,406 7,474 +25.9%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 16, 2026 under Chairman Philippe Rabasse, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2026. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Aubay recorded excellent results in the first half of 2026. Driven by particularly robust sales momentum, the recovery in investment in Southern Europe and the successful integration of Solutec, the Group posted double-digit organic growth, a significant 37.9% improvement in operating profit from ordinary activities, and a 22.9% increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent. On the back of this momentum, Aubay confirms its 2026 ambitions.

Half-year operating margin from ordinary activities climbs to 7.5%

Operating profit from ordinary activities climbed to €26.6 million, up 37.9% compared with the first half of 2025, translating to a margin of 7.5%, compared with 7.2% a year earlier. This growth, which is in line with expectations and the usual seasonal trends in results, was driven in particular by a favorable price effect and a carefully managed growth strategy, supported by rigorous cost management.

In € millions H1 2026 revenue Operating profit from ordinary activities* H1 2026 H1 2025 revenue Operating profit from ordinary activities* H1 2025 Group 351.9 7.5% 269.0 7.2% France 217.2 6.9% 146.2 7.0% International 134.7 8.6% 122.8 7.4%

*As a percentage of revenue.

International profitability increased significantly to 8.6%, up from 7.4% a year earlier, driven by a marked improvement in performance in Italy - which is expected to continue in the second half of the year - and, to a lesser extent, in Spain and Portugal. In France, the margin came in at 6.9%, almost returning to the level achieved prior to the acquisition of Solutec, whose profitability was significantly lower than that of Aubay. Operations in France will continue to see their margins increase as a result of the improved overall performance of the combined operations.

Operating profit of €23.7 million

After taking into account an expense of €0.9 million related to share-based payments and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets for €0.6 million, recurring operating profit amounted to €25.0 million (up 33.4%), representing a margin of 7.1%. Factoring in non-recurring operating expenses of €1.3 million, primarily restructuring costs, operating profit came in at €23.7 million, up 32.3%.

Net financial expense amounted to €0.7 million, compared with net financial income of €1.2 million in the first half of 2025, due to the financing of the acquisition of Solutec. The tax expense amounted to €5.8 million, representing an effective tax rate of 25%, down from 27% in the first half of 2025.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Net income attributable to owners of the parent stood at €17.2 million, up 22.9% from €14.0 million in the same prior-year period. Earnings per share came in at €1.36, up 23.6% from €1.10 a year earlier. Earnings per share grew at a faster rate than net income, driven by the Group's share buyback program for share cancellation (96,000 shares held at June 30, 2026).

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) of €44.3 million

Available cash stood at €68.8 million.

Net cash excluding rental liabilities stood at €44.3 million at June 30, 2026, compared with €56.2 million at December 31, 2025. This decrease can be attributed to the seasonal increase in WCR, amplified by strong business growth, investments made over the period, dividend payments, and share buybacks.

Cash generation is consistently stronger during the second half of the year.

Gross debt excluding rental liabilities decreased to €24.6 million, compared with €31.9 million at December 31, 2025.

Completion of the Solutec merger

The universal transfer of assets and liabilities (transmission universelle du patrimoine - TUP) from Solutec to Aubay SA took place on July 1, 2026. This transaction, which had no impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements, completed the legal and operational integration of the company acquired on July 7, 2025.

Proposed interim dividend of €0.70

In light of the good level of net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.70 per share in respect of 2026. The interim dividend will be paid on November 10, 2026.

Date Events In trading days (before payment) November 5 Last trading day with dividend rights D-3 November 6 Ex-dividend date for interim dividend D-2 November 9 Record date set by Euroclear to determine dividend entitlements D-1 (record date) November 10 Payment of interim dividend based on ownership as of November 6 (evening) Payment date

Outlook for full-year 2026: Raised objectives confirmed

In light of the sales momentum in the first half of the year and the acceleration observed internationally in the second quarter, Aubay confirms its 2026 objectives, which were raised in July, now aiming for revenue of between €695 and €705 million (compared to the previous objective of between €676 and €690 million), translating to an operating margin from ordinary activities of between 9% and 10% (increased from between 9% and 9.5%).

Aubay will publish its 2026 third-quarter revenue on Wednesday October 28, 2026 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the eurozone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

H1 2026 Organic growth +11.4% Impact of changes in scope +19.4 Growth as reported +30.8%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 9,406 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2026, Aubay generated revenue of €601.6 million in 2025.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

ASSETS (in € thousands) June 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Goodwill 185,935 185,935 Intangible assets 13,125 14,056 Property, plant & equipment 10,163 10,500 Right of use relating to leases 28,353 29,826 Equity-accounted investees Other financial assets 3,698 4,118 Deferred tax assets 4,389 4,689 Other non-current assets 6,356 5,063 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 252,019 254,187 Inventories and work in progress 594 867 Assets on contracts 45,985 36,274 Trade and other receivables 158,249 141,704 Other receivables and accruals 53,362 47,240 Marketable securities 5,844 7,100 Cash at bank and in hand 62,997 80,983 CURRENT ASSETS 327,031 314,168 TOTAL ASSETS 579,050 568,355 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands) June 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Capital 6,369 6,369 Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves 269,457 246,062 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 17,233 38,135 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 293,059 290,566 Non-controlling interests 0 0 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 293,059 290,566 Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion 18,540 21,810 Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year 24,528 24,599 Deferred tax liabilities 2,971 3,136 Provisions for contingencies and expenses 9,602 9,213 Other non-current liabilities 1301 989 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 56,942 59,747 Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion 6,039 10,077 Rental liabilities due within 1 year 6,099 7,055 Trade and other payables 40,885 37,468 Contract liabilities 22,967 29,332 Provisions for contingencies and expenses 839 1,400 Other liabilities and accruals 152,220 132,710 CURRENT LIABILITIES 229,049 218,042 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 579,050 568,355

Consolidated income statement for first-half 2026

(in € thousands) First-half 2026 % First-half 2025 % Revenue 351,850 100% 269,012 100% Other operating income 51 214 Purchases used in production and external charges (72,685) (63,888) Staff costs (242,190) (179,895) Taxes other than on income (3,854) (2,247) Amortization, depreciation and provisions (5,999) (3,628) Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods Other operating income and expenses (620) (310) Operating profit from ordinary activities 26,553 7.5% 19,258 7.2% Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards (936) (535) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (639) Current operating profit 24,978 7.1% 18,723 7.0% Other operating income and expenses (1,250) (787) Operating profit 23,728 6.7% 17,936 6.7% Income from cash and cash equivalents Net borrowing costs (1,140) (444) Other financial income and expenses 463 1,687 Financial income/(expense) (677) 1,243 Income tax expense (5,818) 25% (5,156) 27% Income from equity-accounted investees Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale 17,233 14,023 Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale Net income 17,233 4.9% 14,023 5.2% Attributable to owners of the parent 17,233 14,023 Non-controlling interests 0 0 Basic weighted average number of shares 12,642,878 12,788,413 Earnings per share 1.36 1.10 Diluted weighted average number of shares 12,866,128 12,863,913 Diluted earnings per share 1.34 1.09

Cash flow statement for first-half 2026 In € thousands First-half 2026 First-half 2025 Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests) 17,233 14,023 Income from equity-accounted investees Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases 6,510 2,512 Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments 936 561 Other non-cash items Dividend income 1 (26) Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets 2 11 Cash flow after net interest expense and tax 24,682 17,081 Net borrowing costs 1,140 444 Tax expense (including deferred taxes) 5,818 5,156 Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A) 31,640 22,681 Income tax payments (B) (9,965) (2,882) Change in trade and other receivables (C) (31,174) (12,017) Change in trade and other payables (C) 18,840 1,979 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C) 9,341 9,761 Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (1,247) (1,025) Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (3) Inflows from the disposal of financial assets Change in loans and advances granted 421 (56) Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents Dividends and subsidies received (1) 26 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E) (830) (1,055) Proceeds from capital increases Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options Purchase of treasury shares for cancellation and allocation to employees (5,657) (853) Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares Dividends paid in the period: - Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders (10,155) (10,230) - Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies Inflows from new borrowings Repayment of loan debt (3,269) (270) Repayment of rental liabilities (3,484) (2,565) Net interest payments (1,140) (444) Purchase of non-controlling minority interests Other financial cash flows Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F) (23,705) (14,362) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G) (10) (9) Change in net cash (D+E+F+G) (15,204) (5,665) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,006 113,307 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 68,802 107,642

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