

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Nvidia (NVDA) founder and CEO Jensen Huang said artificial intelligence safety should be treated primarily as an engineering challenge, rather than something that necessarily requires new laws or regulations.



Speaking alongside Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at the Dreamforce conference, Huang said companies should not release AI products unless they are confident in their functionality, capabilities and safety.



Huang argued that innovation and safety do not have to come at the expense of each other. He encouraged companies to move quickly while pausing when products raise serious safety concerns. He also said AI could significantly increase productivity and eventually make every company and country an AI-driven organisation.



His comments came as Salesforce announced Koa, its first CRM reasoning model, built by post-training Nvidia's Nemotron 3 Super on synthetic enterprise data. Salesforce said Koa achieved comparable or better performance than leading models on CRM tasks while producing three times fewer errors.



Koa is already being used internally and will enter customer pilots in October through Salesforce's Agentforce platform. General availability is expected in winter 2026 in U.S. regions.



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