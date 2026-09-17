Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today introduced a new leadership AI-powered FPGA development tool for small and mid-range FPGAs that redefines how FPGA developers work across the full design flow. Lattice Prompt pairs with AI agentic tools developers already use, combining them with Lattice design tools, knowledge base, and documentation to turn natural language inputs into validated responses, dramatically accelerating FPGA development while optimizing design performance and capability.

"Accelerating time-to-market demands and rising design complexity are putting mounting pressure on FPGA developers to do more with every design cycle," said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. "Lattice Prompt gives developers AI-assisted access to the full design flow, grounded in Lattice's validated knowledge, so they can focus on what matters most: building differentiated systems."

Lattice Prompt: AI-Assisted FPGA Development

Enabling developers to work across the full FPGA design flow in natural language, Lattice Prompt connects to their choice of large language model and agentic Integrated Development Environment (IDE) via open Model Context Protocol (MCP), orchestrating Lattice Radiant automatically in the background.

Built on Lattice documentation, datasheets, and knowledge base, Lattice Prompt grounds AI responses for more accurate and intelligent design decisions. Lattice Prompt equips customers with:

Productivity and optimization Productivity gains of 10X or more on common design tasks Optimized performance and capacity within the FPGA

Full design flow coverage Natural language access to simulation, synthesis, map, place and route, timing analysis, and bitstream generation Automatically generates design reports and documentation saving developers time to focus on areas of domain expertise.

Model and IDE flexibility Works with the developer's choice of large language model and agentic IDE, including Claude Code, Cursor, Visual Studio Code, and others via open MCP



Lattice Prompt is available as a free download today and is compatible with the latest release of Lattice Radiant design software.

Supporting Resources

Click here for more information about Lattice Prompt

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

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Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com