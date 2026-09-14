Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming AutoSens Europe 2026, taking place on Sept. 22 24, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

As part of the event, Lattice will deliver a technical presentation and host a demo showcase focused on how its low power FPGA solutions are enabling next-generation automotive sensing, ADAS, and in-vehicle networking applications.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): Sept. 22 24, 2026 Lattice Demo Showcase at Booth #215 from local dimming, camera monitoring system, sensor security, and more. Presentation (Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m., Room 5) "Efficient 360° threat detection for parked vehicles A distributed, event-driven approach"

Where: La Farga de L'Hospitalet, Barcelona, Spain



AutoSens Europe is the automotive industry's premier conference and exhibition for perception systems, ADAS, and autonomous vehicle technology. Bringing together over 1,000 engineers, innovators, and decision-makers from across the automotive supply chain, AutoSens Europe 2026 features more than 60 expert speakers, technical case studies, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge sensing and computer vision solutions.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about the conference, visit https://auto-sens.com/europe/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914189722/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com