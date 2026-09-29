Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced its participation in the upcoming FPGA Horizons conference, taking place on October 6 7, 2026 in London.

As part of the conference's technical program, Lattice will deliver a Tech Talk presentation and a hands-on workshop, and host a demo showcase focused on how its low power FPGA solutions are advancing AI at the edge.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): Oct. 6, 2026 Demo showcase including Lattice Holoscan Sensor Bridge solution and Lattice Prompt AI-driven FPGA design tool Tech Talk (10:10 10:30 a.m.), Shaw Theater: Practical Security Fundamentals for FPGA Engineers Oct. 7, 2026 Workshop (1:30 4:40 p.m.), Hyde Park room Lattice Nexus-based FPGA hands-on Lattice Prompt agentic AI workflow

Where: FPGA Horizons Conference, Pullman London St Pancras, Euston Road, London NW1



FPGA Horizons is a UK-based conference for FPGA industry specialists.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about the conference, visit https://www.fpgahorizons.com/london-26/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), AMI, and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

