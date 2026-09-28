Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced its participation in OCP Global Summit 2026. At the event, Lattice and AMI, a Lattice company, will demonstrate how an open control plane can help organizations build secure, scalable, and manageable AI infrastructure from silicon to rack.

During the event, Lattice will deliver keynote and technical presentations, showcase open management and control solutions, and host interactive demonstrations highlighting secure platform firmware, infrastructure manageability, AI rack management, quantum-resistant security, connectivity, and modular rack-scale architectures. Together, Lattice and AMI technologies will be in full display, demonstrating how organizations can build open, interoperable infrastructure capable of supporting the growing demands of AI data centers.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor and AMI, a Lattice Company

What When: Keynote Presentation "The Open Control Plane: From AI Racks to Autonomous Infrastructure" Oct. 13, 9:58 a.m. PT Presented by Ford Tamer, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor, and Sanjoy Maity, SVP and Business Unit Leader of AMI, a Lattice Company, the keynote will explore how open technologies and industry collaboration can enable a common management and control model for AI and compute infrastructure.



Technical Presentations October 12 15



Date Time (PDT) Session Title Oct. 12 12:50 p.m. Forging an Open Control Plane for the AI Era 3:20 p.m. The AMI Vision for Open: Building an Open Control Plane for the AI Data Center Era presented by AMI Oct. 13 1 p.m. MHS: Modular Plug-and-Play Workstream Overview 1:25 p.m. MHS: Onward Towards Industry Adoption Demonstrating Modular Plug-and-Play Tools and PoC Work 3:45 p.m. A Unified Power Management Solution for AI and Legacy Data Centers Oct. 14 1:40 p.m. Evolving the Infrastructure Stack Oct. 15 1:05 p.m. Advancing Flash-less Boot in OCP Systems: A Streaming Firmware Architecture for Secure and Scalable Infrastructure 1:25 p.m. From Code to Data: Advancing the Unified Platform Configuration Interface 2:45 p.m. Memory Safe Security Across Firmware Stack 3:20 p.m. Trusted AI-ready Open Firmware

Demo Showcase Oct. 13 15, Booth A53 A54 Technical demonstrations from Lattice and AMI showcasing platform firmware resiliency, flash-less boot architectures, rack-scale management and telemetry, quantum-resistant security, AI-enabled sensor aggregation, and open infrastructure management technologies.



Where: Booth A53 A54, OCP Global Summit 2026, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Lattice and AMI's participation at OCP Global Summit 2026, including keynote and technical sessions, featured demonstrations, and meeting opportunities, on the OCP event webpage.

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), AMI, and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com



INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com