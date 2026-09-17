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WKN: A12GNY | ISIN: CNE100001TJ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B5
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 08:00
0,083 Euro
+4,15 % +0,003
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BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 04:22 Uhr
66 Leser
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BAIC FOTON Showcases Full Product Strength at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAIC FOTON presented seven vehicles and six core components at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026, covering long-haul freight, urban logistics, public transport and specialist operations. The Hall 21 display showed the company combining electrified powertrains, intelligent vehicle systems and in-house component development to address different global commercial transport requirements.

1st-BAIC FOTON showcases commercial vehicles.

CAVAN BEACON Leads the Technology Display

Leading the presentation was the CAVAN BEACON, a battery-electric heavy-duty truck developed on a dedicated platform that also supports gaseous and liquid hydrogen configurations. Its 800 V electrical system works with megawatt charging technology to add approximately 100 km of range in six minutes under specified conditions. A "1+3+2" VDCU architecture integrates seven cameras, five radars and one LiDAR sensor, supporting 22 driver-assistance functions across 114 operating scenarios. Together, these technologies aim to improve charging efficiency, vehicle control, driver comfort and operational safety in long-haul applications.

2nd-CAVAN BEACON

Products for Diverse Operating Scenarios

The wider lineup extended those capabilities across additional vehicle categories. The GALAXUS R9 PHEV pairs a hybrid-specific engine with a transmission offering up to 99.8 percent efficiency, supported by more than 20 control modules and over 80 vehicle-control strategies. For urban logistics, the battery-electric DAYSTAR offers a maximum stated range of 600 km, while the CAVAN C1 is designed for last-mile distribution. The eGALAXUS D3 supports frequent stop-and-go sanitation work, and the eAURORA bus offers charging at up to 400 kW. For customers requiring greater versatility, the TUNLAND V9 PHEV pickup delivers 350 kW of combined power, 800 Nm of torque and up to 1,000 km of combined range. Batteries, electric drive axles, electronic controls and megawatt charging equipment completed the display, demonstrating how BAIC FOTON develops vehicles and supporting technologies as an integrated system.

International Validation Supports Further Expansion

The exhibition also reflected BAIC FOTON's progress in overseas markets. The CAVAN C1 and eAURORA have received EU whole-vehicle type approval, while the GALAXUS R9 completed testing in Spain before becoming the company's 13 millionth vehicle delivered worldwide. With products now present in more than 140 countries and regions, BAIC FOTON is continuing to adapt its portfolio for local regulations, operating conditions and customer requirements as commercial transport moves toward lower-emission and more connected operations.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a90963a9-8a8b-4451-8533-b0686d243ac7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a19824d-efb5-4aa1-b2dd-8cd995662e5e



Media Contact: Yu Wang wangyu82@foton.com.cn www.fotonmotor.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.