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TC

WKN: A2QNNR | ISIN: US8964423086 | Ticker-Symbol: 9F7
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 10:30
15,740 Euro
+2,54 % +0,390
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINITY CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINITY CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,39015,63010:36
15,45015,63010:36
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 22:15 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Trinity Capital Inc.: Trinity Capital Declares Monthly Cash Distribution of $0.17 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2026

TRIN dividend has remained consistent for seven years

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) ("the Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a monthly regular dividend of $0.17 per share for each of October, November, and December 2026.

This is an equivalent monthly distribution as the first nine months of 2026. Trinity Capital shareholders have now received a consistent or increased dividend for seven consecutive years.

Summary of the upcoming dividends for the Fourth Quarter 2026:

Period

October 2026

November 2026

December 2026

Declaration Date

September 16, 2026

September 16, 2026

September 16, 2026

Record Date

October 15, 2026

November 13, 2026

December 11, 2026

Payment Date

October 30, 2026

November 30, 2026

December 31, 2026

Amount per share

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

The Company's objective is to distribute regular dividends in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of its taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year in order to qualify for tax treatment as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. In addition, during any particular year, the Company may pay additional supplemental dividends, so that the Company distributes approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it may spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future dividend payments.

Dividends are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the dividends will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Tech Lending, Equipment Finance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sponsor Finance, and Asset Based Lending. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, unless required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.